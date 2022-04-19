Stories
Charter Avoids Getting Kicked Out of New York, Agrees to New Merger Conditions

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for ErkleLives

Charter Communications won't be kicked out of New York after all.

Nine months after a New York government agency ordered Charter to leave the state over its alleged failure to comply with merger conditions, state officials have announced a settlement that will let Charter stay in New York in exchange for further broadband expansions. The settlement will enforce a new version of the original merger conditions and require a $12 million payment, about half of which could help other ISPs deploy broadband.

Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/04/charter-avoids-getting-kicked-out-of-new-york-agrees-to-new-merger-conditions/

Previously: Charter (Time Warner Cable) Sued by State of New York for Slow Internet
New York State Threatens To Revoke Charter's Cable Franchise For Bullshitting

Charter (Time Warner Cable) Sued by State of New York for Slow Internet 9 comments

takyon writes:

Charter Communications is being sued by the State of New York for providing Internet speeds much slower than advertised:

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman today filed a lawsuit against Charter and its Time Warner Cable (TWC) subsidiary, claiming that the Internet provider "allegedly conduct[ed] a deliberate scheme to defraud and mislead New Yorkers by promising Internet service that they knew they could not deliver."

State officials said they conducted a 16-month investigation that reviewed internal corporate communications "and hundreds of thousands of subscriber speed tests," concluding that Spectrum-TWC customers were "dramatically short-changed on both speed and reliability," the attorney general's announcement said. The 87-page summons and complaint filed in the New York State Supreme Court is available here.

"The suit alleges that subscribers' wired Internet speeds for the premium plan (100, 200, and 300 Mbps) were up to 70 percent slower than promised; Wi-Fi speeds were even slower, with some subscribers getting speeds that were more than 80 percent slower than what they had paid for," the announcement said. "As alleged in the complaint, Spectrum-TWC charged New Yorkers as much as $109.99 per month for premium plans [that] could not achieve speeds promised in their slower plans."

Original Submission

New York State Threatens To Revoke Charter's Cable Franchise For Bullshitting 19 comments

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

New York State and the nation's second biggest cable provider (Charter Spectrum) aren't getting along particularly well. Early last year, Charter Spectrum was sued by New York State for selling broadband speeds the company knew it couldn't deliver. According to the original complaint (pdf), Charter routinely misled consumers, refused to seriously upgrade its networks, and manipulated a system the FCC used to determine whether the company was delivering advertised broadband speeds to the company's subscribers (it wasn't). Charter has tried to use the FCC's net neutrality repeal to claim that states can't hold it accountable for terrible service, but that hasn't been going particularly well.

Source: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180723/08030840291/new-york-state-threatens-to-revoke-charters-cable-franchise-bullshitting.shtml

Original Submission

