Here's Soylent's New Product. It's Food.
Mr. [Rob] Rhinehart first pitched Soylent to the world with a post titled "How I Stopped Eating Food." Now his successor Mr. [Bryan] Crowley says that Soylent's customers — and everyone else — should definitely keep eating food.
Asked if new customers should consider living solely off Soylent, Mr. Crowley said, "We don't recommend it, no. Absolutely. 100 percent. We don't recommend, not because we don't think it's healthy or we don't think it's there. It's a very difficult thing to do and our research tells us that it happens for a very limited amount of time." (Mr. Rhinehart himself moved the company toward gentler "meal replacement" messaging before stepping down in December 2017, when he announced Mr. Crowley as his own replacement.)
Now Soylent has edged closer to something its customers might recognize as food.
There are other reasons to tell a less provocative story. In 2017, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency informed Soylent that its product didn't meet agency requirements for "meal replacement," which halted the company's expansion in that country. In 2016, the first attempt at solid Soylent — the Food Bar — was quickly pulled from circulation after customers reported vomiting and diarrhea.
The company is working hard to ensure its products are not merely safe to eat, but also tasty and enjoyable. "That's the big word that we talked a lot about," Mr. Crowley said. "Before it was all about function. Original Soylent was function, function, function. Now you hear words like enjoyment in our mission."
From Lee Hutchinson over at Ars Technica comes news about the unofficial foodstuff of SN. No, the one that isn't bacon:
It's been more than a year since Rob Rhinehart's "How I stopped eating food" blog post; in that time, the entrepreneur started a company, hacked his body, engineered and iterated on a food substitute formula, built a distribution infrastructure, and collected millions of dollars. It's all been leading up to today, the day his company's product ships to customers. Soylent has been loosed upon the world.
From ArsTechnica:
We've been pretty vocal about the long-awaited release of Soylent, the engineered food supplement/substitute. However, every post about Soylent (be it at Ars or anywhere else) draws a not-insignificant number of comments from people who are nervous about its perceived artificiality. A common criticism is that modern food science doesn't yet have a complete picture of exactly how and why nutrition works. Perhaps throwing a bunch of micro- and macronutrients into a bag can't totally emulate the complex interaction of different natural ingredients in normally consumed food.
Whether or not that's actually true isn't certain, but Simo Suoheimo is betting that he and the rest of the people at Ambronite can deliver the same fast nutrition as Soylent while using whole foods instead of powders and pills. "We have the world's first drinkable meal that fulfills daily nutrition recommendations from organic, natural ingredients," Suoheimo explained to Ars in an interview.
Boom times in Silicon Valley call for hard work, and hard work — at least in technology land — means that coders, engineers and venture capitalists are turning to liquid meals with names like Schmoylent, Soylent, Schmilk and People Chow. The protein-packed products that come in powder form are inexpensive and quick and easy to make — just shake with water, or in the case of Schmilk, milk. While athletes and dieters have been drinking their dinner for years, Silicon Valley's workers are now increasingly chugging their meals, too, so they can more quickly get back to their computer work.
Demand for some of the powdered drinks, which typically mix nutrients like magnesium, zinc and vitamins, is so high that some engineers report being put on waiting lists of one to six months to receive their first orders. And the drinks are taking off across techie social circles. Venture capitalists have also poured money into the companies that offer the meal replacements, and investors including Alexis Ohanian, a founder of Reddit, count themselves as fans of the drinks.
The food replacement Soylent is now hitting 2.0. The new version will come premixed in bottled liquid form instead of powder, though the powdered version will still exist. It will cost $12 per day, as opposed to $9 per day for the powder. The liquid and powder versions will have slightly different compositions.
In other Soylent news (pun intended), Soylent products will now be shipping in two to three days instead of the multi-month waits previously due to overwhelming demand relative to supply.
El Reg reports
Soylent, which produces liquid food for techies who hate chewing, has stopped shipping its gloop after some of it was contaminated with mold.
The firm started flogging version 2.0 of its formula in August, and has produced 400,000 bottles of the strange substance. It has since learned that 11 of the bottles had mold inside or on the outside by the time they reached customers.
That's a tiny proportion, however, on Friday the biz confirmed it's halting operations.
"During our record review process we did discover that the conveyor guardrail settings were not optimized, causing some bottles to move erratically on the conveyor, which resulted in small splashes on the external surface of the bottle, thereby allowing mold from the environment to grow on the bottle," it said in a statement.
"To verify that these findings were indeed isolated, we conducted physical and visual inspections, along with microbial tests, of 2,000 bottles in our distribution center and found only two bottles with the same defect. We have since optimized the line settings to minimize any recurrence of this issue."
[...] Soylent says that the problem has now been sorted and shipments will begin on October 8.
Ars Technica reports, following online reports of customers becoming ill after eating Soylent's new snack bars, the company announced this afternoon [October 13] that it has decided to halt all sales and shipments of the bars as a precautionary measure. The company is urging customers to discard remaining bars and will begin e-mailing customers individually regarding refunds. In a blog announcing the decision, the company said it is still investigating the cause of bouts of illnesses of customers linked to the bars, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Oh boy, Soylent. The post-food people are back at it again with the stomach problems. This time, it’s not the Bars that are getting investigated, but their Powder 1.6 product, which is turning up similar symptoms.
The company has stopped all distribution and sales of the powder for now. It announced in a blog post yesterday that all of their products tested negative for contamination and pathogens. But they’re hoping to find out what’s making some people sick as soon as possible:
“During our review, we noticed that a handful of consumers (less than 0.1%) who consumed Powder 1.6 over the past several months reported stomach-related symptoms that are consistent with what our Bar customers described. Interestingly, we didn’t see similar complaints during the 1.5 formulation. This possible connection allows us to narrow the field considerably given there are only a few ingredients that are specific to only our bars and Powder 1.6.”
The meal-replacement maker said that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency [CFIA] is blocking sales of Soylent in the country.
"Our products do not meet a select few of the CFIA requirements for a 'meal replacement,'" Rob Rhinehart, Founder and CEO of Soylent-maker Rosa Foods, said in a letter to Canadian customers.
"Although we feel strongly that these requirements do not reflect the current understanding of human nutritional needs, we respect the CFIA's regulations and will fully comply with any regulatory action they deem appropriate," he said.
In a statement, Rosa Foods said it "is working hard to resolve the categorization issue with the CFIA as quickly as possible so we can continue to provide complete, quality nutrition to our community in Canada." Until then, the company cannot ship any product to Canadian warehouses or sell Soylent to Canadian customers.
Because, disturbingly, there is an actual product called Soylent, and this is news about it.
From The Verge:
Rosa Foods, announced Wednesday it has signed a deal to get Soylent in 450 of the big box stores across the US. Soylent CEO Bryan Crowley says the move is, "a significant step in providing more ways for consumers to get access to our brand." Walmart locations will stock the ready-to-drink bottles in "Cacao," "Vanilla Latte," and "Coffiest" flavors.
By the way, Soylent was only "people" in the movie. In the original book, "Make Room, Make Room" by Harry Harrison, Soylent was just vegetable matter. Leave it to Hollywood to screw a good SF story up. [ed.]