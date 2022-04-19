from the Food-and-Science dept.
It’s actually cured, and it’s not better for you. When was the last time you read a story where the villain was celery? Pull up a chair.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/food/the-uncured-bacon-illusion-its-actually-cured-and-its-not-better-for-you/2019/04/19/0c89630c-608c-11e9-9ff2-abc984dc9eec_story.html
The issue is that “uncured” bacon is actually cured. It’s cured using exactly the same stuff — nitrite — used in ordinary bacon. It’s just that, in the “uncured” meats, the nitrite is derived from celery or beets or some other vegetable or fruit naturally high in nitrate, which is easily converted to nitrite. In ordinary bacon and cured meats, the nitrite is in the form of man-made sodium nitrite. But the nitrite molecule is the same, no matter its source.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday April 23, @01:31AM
I don't eat a lot of bacon, but when I do, I enjoy it.
That seems a lot more important than worrying about everything that might give me cancer*
Standing at the bus stop every morning is probably worse for me anyway.
* Everything will give me cancer.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @01:31AM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday April 23, @01:32AM
Food preservation by curing [wikipedia.org] does not necessarily imply the use of nitrites/ates.