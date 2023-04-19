Stories
New Insight Into How Obesity, Insulin Resistance Can Impair Cognition

posted by mrpg on Tuesday April 23, @02:55AM   Printer-friendly
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for ErnestGoesToSpace

Obesity can break down our protective blood brain barrier resulting in problems with learning and memory, scientists report.

[...] People who have obesity and diabetes have higher rates of cognitive impairment as they age and most of the related structural changes are in the hippocampus, a center of learning and memory and Stranahan's focus of study. Fat is a source of inflammation and there is evidence that reducing chronic inflammation in the brain helps prevent obesity-related memory loss.

In a model that mimics what happens to some of us, young mice fed a high-fat diet got fat within two weeks, and by 16 weeks they had increases in fasting glucose and insulin concentrations, all signs that diabetes is in their future.

Source: New insight into how obesity, insulin resistance can impair cognition

Original Submission


New Insight Into How Obesity, Insulin Resistance Can Impair Cognition
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @03:09AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @03:09AM (#833684)

    ...in mice.

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @03:23AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @03:23AM (#833688)

      I see Human version of this experiment play out daily.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @03:37AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @03:37AM (#833693)

        Don't worry, after a time you won't recognise the person staring back at you from the mirror.
        Believe me, I know.

