High-Deductible Health Policies Linked To Delayed Diagnosis And Treatment
A study published last month in Health Affairsexamined claims data from a large national insurer for 316,244 women whose employers switched insurance coverage from low-deductible health plans (i.e., deductibles of $500 or less) to high-deductible health plans (i.e., deductibles of $1,000 or more) between 2004 and 2014.
The study group consisted of women who were in low-deductible plans for one year, then switched to a high-deductible plan for an additional one month to four years. The control group consisted of women who remained in low-deductible plans.
In particular, the researchers looked at the relative effects of such plans on women who have low incomes versus those with higher incomes.
Women with low incomes who had high-deductible insurance plans waited an average of 1.6 months longer for diagnostic breast imaging, 2.7 months for first biopsy, 6.6 months for first early-stage breast cancer diagnosis and 8.7 months for first chemotherapy, compared with low-income women with low-deductible plans.
In some cases, delays of that length might lead to poorer health outcomes, says J. Frank Wharam, an internist and specialist in insurance and population health, who led the study. More research needs to be done to confirm that, he says.
Interestingly, women with high incomes who relied on high-deductible health plans were not immune to such delays — they experienced lags of 0.7 months for first breast imaging, 1.9 months for first biopsy, 5.4 months for first early-stage breast cancer diagnosis and 5.7 months for first chemotherapy, compared with high-income women with low-deductible plans.
The researchers also found that having a high-deductible health plan was linked to delays in care whether the women lived in metropolitan areas or not and whether they lived in neighborhoods that were predominantly white or predominantly nonwhite.
"In general, we are finding that the effects of modern high-deductible plans on access to care are sometimes predictable but often surprising," Wharam explains.
Seems a bit sexist they only looked at women. I wonder if the effects are the same, greater or lesser for men.
As men we are frequently encouraged to "just suck it up" and only see a Dr when we get to the point we can't deal with it anymore.
Or at least that has been my experience as a male. This cultural ideal that men must simply suffer through it, delays a lot of diagnoses and I can vouch for the idea that delayed diagnosis leads to poorer outcomes.
I know with my own cancer diagnosis I wasn't even permitted to take time off in order to get the initial and follow up tests to confirm. I had to use vacation time because I used my sick days being sick.
Once I was diagnosed my employer dropped me like a hot rock, literally saying they couldn't afford the insurance premium if I stayed (small employer less than 50 employees). Once the paycheck ended so did the insurance and now I can't afford treatment despite paying into the health insurance system my entire working career of 30+ years and literally never using it once. I earned too much last year to qualify for medicaid or any subsidies. So my options are to expatriate to a country with nationalized health care or wait it out here for a year and hope I can qualify for some medicare, but I'll have to remain unemployed to afford it.