More than half of American millennials, the generation of people born between 1981 and 1996, believe that they will one day be millionaires; one in five think they will get there by the age of 40. These are the findings from a survey conducted in 2018 by TD Ameritrade, a financial-services company.
But a working paper by the Brookings Institution, a think-tank, offers a sobering antidote to this youthful optimism. It finds that millennials are less wealthy than people of a similar age were in any year from 1989 to 2007. The economic crisis of 2008-09 hit millennials particularly hard. Median household wealth in 2016 for 20- to 35-year-olds was about 25% lower than it was for the similar-aged cohort in 2007.
[...] But all is not lost. Millennials are living longer and are the best-educated generation in history. Taken together, this could yet mean that the youngest millennials, who have been less scarred by the crisis, could contribute towards their retirement pots for longer. Then there is mum and dad: even if they don’t become millionaires, millennials will one day inherit from their parents, and that may help redress their relative poverty.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Tuesday April 23, @12:38PM (5 children)
would be the equivalent of what....a boomer with a few hundred K?
A million of anything (except Bolivars) tends to be pretty substantial, but millionaire is not what it used to be even today. Retiring with $1 million in 30 or 40 more years is not where I would put the bar for 'rich' in the US (all assuming no major changes in trajectory of the economy)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by isostatic on Tuesday April 23, @12:58PM (3 children)
Easy
If you want to be a millionaire, you should have bought a typical house back in 1996 on a 25 year interest only mortgage.
https://www.rightmove.co.uk/house-prices/detailMatching.html?prop=75946340&sale=9103366&country=england [rightmove.co.uk]
£158k back then would have been a stretch for people on average income at 8 times average salary, but now 30 years later that house is worth £1.8 million. Over the last 30 years you'll have paid about £200k in interest to live there. Sell the house, pay off the mortgage, and you're left with £1.6m
The poor sucker who couldn't find that £16k deposit in 1996 will likely have spent more on rent, and have £0 to show for it.
Boomers have made a fortune from the housing market over the last 30 years, and on the whole (at least in the UK) haven't been taxed a penny.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday April 23, @01:07PM (1 child)
Factually true but don't forget 30 years of 3% property tax, at least one maybe two roofs (about one new car in cost), all major appliances at least twice, remodeling, extensive maint costs, etc.
At least in the US its hard to spend more than $30/month on utilities in an apartment unless you're mining bitcoin or growing weed, but just the gas bill alone starts at $300 in the winter. So there's ancillary expenses.
Yeah yeah your point in general stands but it might be more like 1M than 1.6M.
Houses are also very expensive in terms of time; apartment dwellers spend saturday "at the big game" or concert or party or whatever, home owners spend saturday doing peasant yard work or plunging toilets.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday April 23, @01:21PM
In the UK tenants pay council tax and uitilities, which I guess is equivalent to US property tax. I think maintenance costs are orders of magnitude below the price growth in the UK (speaking as a homeowner). Typical rent prices are approximately the same as a mortgage payment, because rental market is driven by "buy to let" i.e. put down a mortgage, buy up a nice place, tenants pay off the mortgage. Landlord takes profit from natural house price growth.
UK is an interesting case because:
1. there is a significant population boom (driven significantly from 1st through 3rd generation immigrants).
2. housing stock is limited by government regulation - motivated by the desire to maintain rural environments.
3. UK doesn't have the same culture of apartment living that is common in e.g. Europe. Everyone wants to own a 3 bedroom semi detached house in the suburbs.
I believe that this has driven big price growth especially around London.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday April 23, @01:22PM
Of course they do, they've been repeatedly told they'll be winning so much, at every level, they'll get tired of winning [youtube.com].
Come to think of it, after the current presidency comes to an end and the chickens come home to roost, everyone may well be millionaires, taking their weekly paycheck home in the form of a wheelbarrow full of money [wordpress.com]. Now that's winning!
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Tuesday April 23, @12:59PM
(Score: 2, Troll) by VLM on Tuesday April 23, @12:48PM (1 child)
The concepts in the article are problematic
Careful avoidance of discussing seemingly inevitable inflation. Plenty of millionaires, for awhile, in Weimar Germany a century ago. Those days are coming back again.
Political indoctrination and vocational training for jobs that will never exist will not increase IQ or performance or wealth. My favorite waitress having crushing student loan debt to get an unusable education degree doesn't make her a better waitress; it just makes her poorer than a coworker who wisely didn't go to uni. I don't think she's going to indoctrinate her kids with propaganda to "spend as much as possible on a uni degree", assuming she can afford kids; not much money left over for her and her kids after paying taxes to flood the country with very expensive invaders who hate her for her race. "Work Will Set You Free"
Boomers are crashing this plane with no survivors, as Bane would say, so X-ers as a group are not going to have anything to give to their kids.
Pretty much living this now, WW2 gen grandparents had all their equity sucked out by the medical industrial complex; that process is literally the purpose of an entire industry. A couple cascading generations of medical bills and millennials are getting nothing.
"How much money do Americans Inherit" google search is instructive; Its exponential much like how much money you make from playing sports as a profession; about half the population will inherit $50K or less. A little visual numerical integration indicates 75% will get less than $200K. And this is in "good" times, which are ending.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 23, @01:02PM
My boomer parents were '60s free love parents, and so are only 20 years older than me - I expect this is pretty common. With life expectancy in the high 80s, divorce and re-marry to younger spouses, I'm not looking forward to inheritance anytime soon.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday April 23, @01:00PM
A fairly red pilled paper, it makes the point that dividing the population by age results in minimal single digit percentage differences but in a general sense "kids will live like their parents although slightly poorer" However the real difference is race where lifestyles are essentially different countries, like 1st vs 3rd world, living on the same dirt. The paper is extremely race oriented, which is interesting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @01:15PM
Bingo
Assuming they haven’t reverse mortgaged the house, that could be a million dollars right there. Just hope you came from a small family, have seen a few fights over the inheritance booty and it is not pretty!