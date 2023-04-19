Stories
AT&T Settles 5Ge False Advertising Lawsuit With Sprint

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 23, @01:47PM   Printer-friendly
from the for-certain-definitions-of-5Ge dept.
Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

AT&T settles 5G E false advertising lawsuit with Sprint

Sprint and AT&T on Monday reached a settlement -- characterized by both as "amicable" -- over a lawsuit in which Sprint claimed its rival carrier used "numerous deceptive tactics to mislead consumers" with its "5G E" branding.  

[...] News of the settlement was first reported by the site Law360, but the details haven't been released. 

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @01:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @01:53PM (#833850)

    The deal is that they both are gonna fuck you over with false advertizing etc.

