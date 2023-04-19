19/04/23/1225234 story
AT&T settles 5G E false advertising lawsuit with Sprint
Sprint and AT&T on Monday reached a settlement -- characterized by both as "amicable" -- over a lawsuit in which Sprint claimed its rival carrier used "numerous deceptive tactics to mislead consumers" with its "5G E" branding.
[...] News of the settlement was first reported by the site Law360, but the details haven't been released.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @01:53PM
The deal is that they both are gonna fuck you over with false advertizing etc.