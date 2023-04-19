A new study out Monday suggests that losing your sight early in life can lead to subtle alterations in the brain circuitry primarily responsible for hearing.

It's commonly believed that being born blind or losing your sight early in life can make hearing more sensitive. But while studies have consistently shown that blind people do seem to have more precise hearing in some ways, we don't know too much about how or where this heightened ability actually shows up in the brain.

The authors behind this latest study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, say theirs is one of the first to look at what's happening in the auditory cortex of people living with blindness.

"Previous studies have really looked at the behavioral aspects of it, and we're one of the first to try to tackle it in a more modeled approach," lead author Kelly Chang, a vision and cognition researcher at the University of Washington, told Gizmodo.