A conversation between a passenger and an airline has gone viral, largely because people find it intensely creepy.
MacKenzie Fegan went to the airport last week. As with normal flights, she was expecting at some point to present her boarding card in order to get on her plane. However, she found all she had to do was look at a camera, and at no point was asked for her pass.
As convenient as that sounds, she had questions, which she put to the airline, JetBlue, in a now-viral thread.
I just boarded an international @JetBlue flight. Instead of scanning my boarding pass or handing over my passport, I looked into a camera before being allowed down the jet bridge. Did facial recognition replace boarding passes, unbeknownst to me? Did I consent to this?
Fegan had several pressing follow-up questions, such as "how" and "who exactly has my face on record?".
"Presumably these facial recognition scanners are matching my image to something in order to verify my identity," she wrote. "How does JetBlue know what I look like?"
So how concerned should we be that companies like JetBlue have access to this data?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @04:57PM (5 children)
TFS has dropped some important details. This was an international flight, and instead of presenting her passport they took her picture.
JetBlue doesn't know what she looks like. The picture was reduced to a number (effectively), that number was sent to CBP and verified against the boarding information they already had. Your biometric data has been in passports for a while now -- you can find the RFID if you know what you are looking for.
That doesn't reduce the creapiness of this, and I don't think it excuses it. But please do not confuse privacy (eg, how does jetblue know, how is the data stored, etc.) with freedom (eg, why in the name of anything holy are we allowing gov't and industry to get this damned cozy with each other).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Tuesday April 23, @05:14PM (2 children)
The gate people are probably delighted that the tech that will replace them is progressing so fast. Having to check you against your passport is one of those things they kept arguing they had to be there for (whether they actually pay attention to bad pictures when they have to process 150 people each is a different question).
Soon you will walk by the camera with the RFID passport in your pocket and there will only be one fat guy/lady sitting in the corner to keep a disinterested eye while processing baby strollers. Companies will save lots of cash, which will totally not get used to reduce prices, and blame the TSA if anything ever happens.
Expect some script kiddie to take down the whole unsecure system (while downloading all the passport data) and cause havoc.
But when the system works, you will gain a whole 5 seconds in line in the terminal, which will be as usual negated in the jetway or plane by the asshole who stands in the aisle for five minutes trying to remove his/her coat to put it with his/her third luggage in the bin (or the near-future version: to find his/her credit card to swipe to open the bin).
/grumpy, maybe
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday April 23, @05:18PM (1 child)
I'm surprised they don't already charge for overhead access. It's an untapped revenue stream... Either give up your very, very limited foot room -- or, for an extra $9.95 -- You can have access to the overhead bin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @05:55PM
You are behind the times. RyanAir does this already. Well, strictly they charge for any non-tiny cabin baggage, but essentially it's the same thing, just easier to enforce.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday April 23, @05:15PM
How should that make anyone feel better? Its like a hash of your face. Sure, you can't use the number to recreate the face, but given the face and the number you can tell if it's a match (with some error).
That is also a confirmed identity. Your face has been matched to your identification. I wonder how much you can resell that for? Who might want to buy that information? Your government? Some other government?
Where is your face hash being stored? In 'THE CLOUD'? Who has access?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @05:53PM
Are you sure that's what happened? I was pretty sure that when the biometric passports were introduced people were promised it wasn't possible for just anyone who wanted to read and hold on to that biometric data.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Tuesday April 23, @04:58PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @05:03PM (5 children)
Why does this crazy woman think she needs to consent to security-screening?
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Tuesday April 23, @05:08PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @05:14PM (2 children)
Well that settles it. Instead of flying to Europe I'm going to drive.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 23, @05:17PM
Row, row, row your boat,
Gently down (the) Gulf Stream...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 23, @05:27PM
That's a lot of driving. Take the bus or train instead.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 23, @05:26PM
If I read correctly, this has nothing to do with a security screaming.
This was about boarding the aircraft. You've already been through the TSA groping.
Your in the secure terminal area. Now it is time to bored you're plain.
Instead of showing your boarding pass, they scan your face and clear you to bored.
It can be bad, but usually no security to speak of and cheaper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @05:15PM (1 child)
It can be bad, but usually no security to speak of and cheaper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @05:53PM
shit they pull everybody out and check bags, ffs.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @05:26PM (2 children)
The scanner is just looking for the combination of beard + scowl, so they can spot the Muslims before they cause any trouble.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 23, @05:31PM (1 child)
I bet they have never considered the possibility that one of the
MuslimsTerrorists might be white, attractive, male and polite. No way that could ever happen.
And that terrorist would never be a regular FoxNews viewer and conspiracy whack job follower. No way they could rent a truck to park in front of a Federal building or something similar.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Tuesday April 23, @05:50PM
I was thinking about the same incident when I read the OP.
For those who didn't get it, or want to learn some facts that didn't make it into the official report try watching "A Noble Lie" [imdb.com],
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."