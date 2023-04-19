from the You're-folding-it-wrong dept.
Samsung delays Galaxy Fold indefinitely: 'We will take measures to strengthen the display'
Samsung has confirmed reports from earlier today that it is postponing the release of its $2,000 Galaxy Fold foldable phone only days before it was originally scheduled to go on sale. "We want our customers to have the best experience possible which is why, after initial feedback, we have decided to delay the release of the category-changing Galaxy Fold to make sure it measures up to the high standards we know you expect from us," the company said. "We plan to announce the [new] release date in the coming weeks."
Earlier today, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Fold won't hit shelves until sometime in May at the earliest, but Samsung is giving itself plenty of leeway with its non-committal timeframe. In an email to customers who have already preordered the Fold, the company said they can expect a revised update on shipping details in two weeks (which would be May 6th). US carriers AT&T and T-Mobile are also slated to carry the premium device.
Reviewers are breaking Samsung's Galaxy Fold smartphone after just a day or two of use. Some have accidentally removed a protective film that Samsung warned should not be removed, but others, including CNBC and The Verge, have seen the devices break after normal use:
The phone has only been given to gadget reviewers, but some of the screens appear to be disconnecting and permanently flashing on or off.
The Verge's Dieter Bohn posted earlier on Wednesday that his phone appears to have a defective hinge with a "small bulge" that he can feel that's causing the screen to "slightly distort." Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says his "review unit is completely broken just two days in," but noted he accidentally removed a protective film on the screen.
YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee also removed the film and experienced a broken display. A Samsung spokesperson had warned on Wednesday not to remove the protective layer.
However, CNBC didn't remove that layer, and our screen is now also failing to work properly. When opened, the left side of the flexible display, which makes up a large 7.3-inch screen, flickers consistently.
Previously: Samsung Announces the Galaxy Fold, a Phone-Tablet Hybrid Device
A Bunch of Mobile World Congress 2019 Stories
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @08:05PM
When you have a losing hand.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday April 23, @08:09PM (3 children)
Never buy #newshiny Rev 1.0
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 23, @08:36PM (1 child)
At least they didn't rush the launch and then tell the users they're holding it wrong.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @08:45PM
See department line.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 23, @08:47PM
The real mistake here was Samsung putting these machines into the hands of reviewers who could discover any possible flaws before they were unleashed upon the public.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 23, @08:50PM (1 child)
I want to be able to fold my phone seven or eight times so that it is so small that it could fit into a microSD card container.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday April 23, @08:56PM
Topper says: "I want my phone to fold up so it fits into the microSD slot".