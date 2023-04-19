Stories
The Lights Keep Going out in South Africa

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 23, @11:10PM
from the there's-an-app-for-that! dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Once the highly infrastructure developed economic powerhouse of Africa, South Africans these days are more interested in the outlook for rolling blackouts. The country’s most-downloaded app provides schedules, alerts and forecasts for power outages.

Eskom, the state power monopoly, is struggling to generate enough electricity to meet needs, and has re-introduced a byzantine system of rotating outages known as “load-shedding.” On February 11th a whopping 4,000 megawatts of power, enough to power some 3m households, was cut from the national grid to prevent it from collapsing. Some businesses have bought generators and battery systems; others close during outages. In big cities, there is chaos at rush hour as traffic lights go dark. The blackouts suit copper-cable thieves, who can steal without fear of electrocution. And when the electricity is switched backed on, substations sometimes explode, resulting in secondary outages.

https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2019/02/21/why-the-lights-keep-going-out-in-south-africa
[paywall: you can see the whole article in 'anonymous view' through startpage.com]

More on the situation:
https://mybroadband.co.za/news/energy/267263-south-africas-electricity-system-is-falling-apart-and-it-is-much-bigger-than-just-eskom.html

How to bring back the lights in South Africa?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 4, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday April 23, @11:18PM (2 children)

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 23, @11:18PM (#834095) Journal

    Also calm, rational, and utterly devoid of even the implication of racism, let alone entire boatloads of ACs diarrhea-posting "scientific" racism as Gospel truth. Nope. This one's gonna be as calm and smooth as a frozen lake on a clear February morning.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @11:36PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @11:36PM (#834105)

      It seems like Trump's guilt is sinking in. Most seem to have gone a bit silent, but the ones with no shame are ramping up the racism. They're too stupid to realize that it was never OK, even with Trump rubber-stamping their personal supremacy cards.

    • (Score: 2) by istartedi on Tuesday April 23, @11:37PM

      by istartedi (123) on Tuesday April 23, @11:37PM (#834106)

      Was the reference to frozen lake sounds intentional? [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 1) by Yaa101 on Tuesday April 23, @11:22PM (1 child)

    by Yaa101 (4091) on Tuesday April 23, @11:22PM (#834098)

    Uhm... Investment?

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 23, @11:54PM

      by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday April 23, @11:54PM (#834115)

      How could a capitalist economy ever deal with a shortage of a resource driving its price up, the ability to produce more of that resource with proven techniques requiring building new facilities, and a high unemployment driving labor costs down ? One really wonders ...

      I know !
      Ask the Communist Chinese to come in solve your problems, with money and workers, and totally-disinterested attitude.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @11:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 23, @11:45PM (#834109)

    They could formalize the informal reaction already described in the summary--by promoting the use of devices that incorporate batteries for when the grid fails. It can work well for low powered applications: LED lighting, phones, tablets, laptops, radios all work well this way.

    For high power applications like washing machines, they could use a kind of smart meter that only allows increased load during certain times.

    If they had the money to do all that though, they'd probably have the money to fix the grid. "It's the economy, stupid" has become a cliche for a reason.

