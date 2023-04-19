from the another-nail-in-the-coffin dept.
JCPenney quietly ditched Apple Pay this month. The decision was announced in response to a customer complaint on Twitter, but without any context or further explanation at the time. JCPenney had first rolled out Apple Pay into testing in 2015, then expanded to all its U.S. stores the following year, and later to its mobile app.
The retailer now claims the move was necessitated by the April 13, 2019 deadline in the U.S. for supporting EMV contactless chip functionality.
As of this date, all terminals at U.S. merchants locations that accept contactless payments must actively support EMV contactless chip functionality, and the legacy MSD (magnetic stripe data) contactless technology must be retired.
JCPenney was not ready to comply, it seems, so it switched off all contactless payment options as a result. However, it hasn’t ruled out re-enabling them later on, it seems.
JCPenney made the decision to remove Apple Pay for our stores, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We will definitely forward your feedback regarding this for review.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 24, @12:52AM (1 child)
This means "We weren't willing to incur the expense of replacing all of our credit card readers because we don't really have the money to spare."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday April 24, @01:19AM
Add to the above: "Why the fuck we should bleed money to Apple if we don't even have the ownership of the customer purchase data?"
