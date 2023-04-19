from the life-finds-a-way dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
DNA from medieval Crusader skeletons suggests surprising diversity
European soldiers and civilians poured into the Levant in the 12th and 13th centuries, often killing or displacing local Muslim populations and establishing their own settlements in an effort to seize control of sites sacred to three major religious groups.
But in a new study, DNA from the skeletons of nine soldiers hints that the armies of the Crusades were more diverse and more closely linked with local people in Lebanon than historians previously assumed. The genetic evidence suggests that the Crusaders also recruited from among local populations, and European soldiers sometimes married local women and raised children, some of whom may have grown up to fight in later campaigns.
For centuries, the mingled, charred bones of at least 25 soldiers lay buried in two mass graves near the ruins of the Castle of St. Louis, a 12th- to 13th-century Crusader stronghold near Sidon, in south Lebanon. Several of the skeletons (all apparently male) bore the marks of violent death, and the artifacts mingled with the bones—buckles of medieval European design, along with a coin minted in Italy in 1245 to commemorate the Crusades—mark the pit's occupants as dead Crusader soldiers, burned and buried in the aftermath of a battle. From nine of them, geneticist Marc Haber and his colleagues at the Wellcome Sanger Institute obtained usable DNA sequences, which offer a rare look into the ranks of the soldiers who fought on one side of the 200-year series of wars.
The American Journal of Human Genetics, 2019. DOI: 10.1016/10.1016/j.ajhg.2019.03.015
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 24, @02:40AM
The Crusades were a religious war. Sure, the wealthy saw economic opportunity in the war, but it was primarily a religious war. The poor also saw economic opportunity, but it was still primarily a religious war.
Today's Islam recruits and accepts from all demographics, everywhere. So did the church. All that was necessary to join up with a crusading army, was to profess a belief in Christ. Christianity had it's followers almost everywhere - northern Europe, east Africa, southern Europe, western Africa, pretty much everywhere. If you could get to the army, and express a desire to kill Muslims, you were as good as in. The potential for economic gain drew people from everywhere.
Oh - that bit about a diversity of people being found in a common grave? It seems a presumption, to me. A bunch of soldiers are detailed to dig a mass grave, then to gather up bodies off of the battlefield to put in that grave. How many of us believe that the grunts were very particular about which army the dead may have belonged to? How many graves around the world have former enemies lying side by side? Many, I would say.
Trey Gowdy 2024