New Huawei P30 Pro Found To Be Querying Servers In China

Wednesday April 24, @05:18AM
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

A brand new Huawei P30 Pro smartphone has been found to be sending queries and possibly data to Chinese government servers, without the user having signed up for any Huawei services, reported OCWorkbench.

The Facebook page ExploitWareLabs at 5:32 p.m. on Sunday uploaded a post which included a list of DNS (Domain Name System) queries being delivered behind the scenes from a new Huawei P30 Pro. A DNS query (also known as a DNS request) is a demand for information sent from a user's computer (DNS client) to a DNS server.

In layman's terms, it means the phone could potentially be automatically transferring user data back to cloud servers run by the Chinese government, unbeknownst to the device's owner.

The list of DNS addresses includes beian.gov.cn, which was registered by Alibaba Cloud and managed by China's Ministry of Public Security, according to Whois.com. Another frequently listed request was sent to china.com.cn, which was registered by EJEE Group and operated by China's state-run mouthpiece the China Internet Information Center, according to Whois.com.

According to ExploitWareLabs, all of these queries were sent to Chinese government-run servers despite the fact that the user had not configured the phone for any Huawei services, such as Huawei ID or any Hi services.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 24, @05:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 24, @05:35AM (#834233)

    The high resolution photos and videos of your naked wife will be instantly duplicated. Now twice as care free.

  • (Score: 2) by JustNiz on Wednesday April 24, @05:47AM

    by JustNiz (1573) on Wednesday April 24, @05:47AM (#834234)

    ...every iPhone and Android phone ever found to be tracking you and transmitting your most personal details to Google and Apple Servers In the US.

  • (Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday April 24, @06:02AM

    by PinkyGigglebrain (4458) on Wednesday April 24, @06:02AM (#834240)

    should be easy to confirm by other groups. I'll wait till that happens.

    I find it hard to trust a company with no other web presence than their Facebook page.

    Not to mention that if it was so easy to find this happening then why hasn't someone from the other more established and credible sources said anything about it?

    I mean people have only been looking for this kind thing for how many years now?

