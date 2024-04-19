from the take-me-to-Anchorage,-Alaska dept.
According to a [PDF] paper to be presented at the 2019 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, June 15-21 in Long beach, California, researchers have discovered a "simple, cost-effective, and accurate new method" of enabling self driving cars to recognize 3d objects in their path.
Currently bulky expensive lasers, scanners, and specialized GPS receivers are used in LIDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) sensors and mounted on top of the vehicle. This causes increased drag as well as being unsightly and adding another ~$10,000 to the price tag. Until now, this has been the only viable option.
Cornell researchers have discovered that a simpler method, using two inexpensive cameras on either side of the windshield, can detect objects with nearly LiDAR's accuracy and at a fraction of the cost. The researchers found that analyzing the captured images from a bird's eye view rather than the more traditional frontal view more than tripled their accuracy, making stereo cameras a viable and low-cost alternative to LiDAR.
According to the paper, which goes into this in considerable depth, it is not the quality of images and data which causes the difference in accuracy, but the representation of the data. Adjusting this brings the object detection results using far less expensive camera data for 3D image-analysis up to nearly the same effectiveness as much more expensive LiDAR.
Kilian Weinberger, associate professor of computer science and senior author of the paper, notes that
stereo cameras could potentially be used as the primary way of identifying objects in lower-cost cars, or as a backup method in higher-end cars that are also equipped with LiDAR.
The paper concludes that future work may improve image-based 3D object detection using the denser data feed from cameras further, fully closing the gap with LiDAR.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 24, @10:06AM (1 child)
The problem with this is keeping the lens clean and free of mud, debris, scratches etc. Wouldnt it be simpler to just use ultrasonic waves and echo location like they do on submarines?
(Score: 2) by ledow on Wednesday April 24, @10:30AM
Worse, this could be dazzled by a strong light at night.
Relying on optics the same way humans do is a really bad idea, and humans show you why - 65m years of evolution and we still can't judge distances or speeds accurately. That's why we invented cheap, easily-available tools that *can*.
Sure, we might be able to spear a gazelle from a standing start if we practiced for years, but in terms of judging anything in motion, we're useless. Which is why we have to have speedometers, braking-distance warnings, mnemonics, very powerful brakes, early-warning systems and sensors, and our complete attention to do so anywhere near reliably.
This is very much the old story of trying to anthropomorphise a computer-based approach to a problem. Rather than use computers, electronics and other hardware to do what they are actually good at, we throw away all their advantages to try to make something that replicates how we do it ourselves, which we do quite badly in the grand scheme of things anyway.
The solution is so damn obvious but nobody will say it... get these things away from human drivers and assign a lane / road to be automated driving only. Then you can mark fecking barcodes along the road to give away information like position, what the road ahead is shaped like, where the lane boundaries are, etc. and have the cars talk to each other and solve all these problems immediately, for very low cost.