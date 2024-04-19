19/04/24/0030227 story
from the try-harder dept.
Robot authors trying to compete with Orwell
A non-profit lab called Open AI has announced that they've trained a machine to read, write, translate, and summarize text unsupervised.
According to Open AI's blog post, the objective is for the machine to write human quality text, both fiction and non-fiction, and bring society:
- AI writing assistants
- More capable dialogue agents
- Unsupervised translation between languages
- Better speech recognition systems
Some negative things this reading/writing robot might be able to do:
- Generate misleading news articles
- Impersonate others online
- Automate the production of abusive or faked content to post on social media
- Automate the production of spam/phishing content
The creators announced it's too soon to release the program and expressed that the major concern is misleading or false news stories that may be created by the robots. Open AI did, however, release a smaller version for people to experiment with.
