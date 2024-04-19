A non-profit lab called Open AI has announced that they've trained a machine to read, write, translate, and summarize text unsupervised.

According to Open AI's blog post, the objective is for the machine to write human quality text, both fiction and non-fiction, and bring society:

AI writing assistants

More capable dialogue agents

Unsupervised translation between languages

Better speech recognition systems

Some negative things this reading/writing robot might be able to do:

Generate misleading news articles

Impersonate others online

Automate the production of abusive or faked content to post on social media

Automate the production of spam/phishing content

The creators announced it's too soon to release the program and expressed that the major concern is misleading or false news stories that may be created by the robots. Open AI did, however, release a smaller version for people to experiment with.