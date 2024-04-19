from the that's-why-it's-called-a-beta dept.
Bug in French government's WhatsApp replacement let anyone join Élysée chats
On April 17, the French government introduced an Android application meant to be used by government employees as an internal secure channel for communications. Called Tchap, it was touted as a replacement for WhatsApp and Telegram, providing (in theory) both group and private messaging channels to which only people with government email addresses could join.
Tchap is not intended to be a classified communications system—it runs on regular Android phones and uses the public Internet. But as the DINSIC, the French inter-ministry directorate for information systems that runs Tchap put it, Tchap "is an instant messenger allowing government employees to exchange real-time information on everyday professional issues, ensuring that the conversations remain hosted on the national territory." In other words, it's to keep official government business off of Facebook's and Telegram's servers outside France.
Based on the Riot.im chat application from the open source project Matrix, Tchap is officially still in "beta," according to DINSIC. And that beta test is getting off to a rough start. Within two days, French security researcher Baptiste Robert—who goes by the Twitter handle @fs0c131y (aka Elliot Alderson)—had tapped into Tchap and subsequently viewed all of the internal "public" discussion channels hosted by the service.
On the bright side, DINSIC responded quickly, and the agency is now embracing input from security researchers to help make the application more secure. But as with many "digital transformation" projects, this one was done with perhaps a bit too little prior planning for security.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday April 24, @01:09PM (1 child)
I don't know. It hasn't been out that long. I can't get TOO mad about someone finding something like that in a relatively new product, and having the product get fixed, also in a relatively short time span.
I agree with the article though that there should have been a security audit of Matrix first before starting this endeavor. It would probably have saved more money, created better pressed, and wasted less dev time in the long run. I assume from the description in the article this specific bug is particular to Tchap but others are mentioned that may have been inherited from Matrix.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 24, @01:35PM
They're following the Microsoft development model: users are your best (and often only) testers.
It may not be efficient, or secure, but it does make it easier to hit promised delivery dates.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 24, @01:20PM
Anyone can join #Soylent. Hell, we'll even let the French join!
Trey Gowdy 2024
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 24, @01:33PM
Transparency in government, I love it!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday April 24, @01:35PM (1 child)
Embrace. Arrest. Extinguish.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 24, @01:42PM
That is slightly different from the draconian political practice of Arrest. Extinguish. Deny.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 24, @01:40PM
Parlez-vous d'oh?
Though this is an example of abhorrent security and quality control testing, it's also a prime example of why relying on third-party libraries can be dangerous.