MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas has forced out three senior researchers with ties to China. The move comes amid nationwide investigations by federal officials into whether researchers are pilfering intellectual property from US research institutions and running "shadow laboratories" abroad, according to a joint report by Science magazine and the Houston Chronicle.
The National Institutes of Health began sending letters to the elite cancer center last August regarding the conduct of five researchers there. The letters discussed "serious violations" of NIH policies, including leaking confidential NIH grant proposals under peer review to individuals in China, failing to disclose financial ties in China, and other conflicts of interest. MD Anderson moved to terminate three of those researchers, two of whom resigned during the termination process. The center cleared the fourth and is still investigation[sic] the fifth.
The move follows years of probing from the FBI, which first contacted MD Anderson back in 2015 with such concerns, according to MD Anderson President Dr. Peter Pisters. In December 2017, MD Anderson handed over hard drives containing employee emails to FBI investigators. That same year, a report by the US Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property used some rough calculations to estimate that IP theft by all parties cost the country upward of $225 billion, potentially as high as $600 billion, each year. The report called China the "world's principal IP infringer."
oh how they must hate the internet.
well. you no longer control the horizontal, the vertical, or the flow of information.
research funded by the public should be public.
the benefit is that the advances are made, that's what the public actually needs.
the moment you stop denying access to information, all of these conflicts of interest will disappear and you will be left with scientists who are in it for the science.
But, you don't seem to understand the real problem here. It's fine if information flows. But, information shouldn't flow unless politicians are profiting from that flow. 'Member Mitt Romney, and his magic underwear and stuff? When information, equipment, and jobs flowed to China, and he profited from it, that was all good. But, peons can't be doing that.
Trey Gowdy 2024
It's amazing the way right wing ideology melts your brain, such that a private "charity" hospital that gets 50% annual "growth" is the fault of those evil meddling government officials in non-specific ways.
MD Anderson should change their slogan to "Making Cancer History. Unless of course that happens to cut into our margins."
This is an institution that every year gets hundreds of millions of people who genuinely want to reduce the scourge of cancer to donate money so we can "find the cure" but jealously guard even intermediate results on the off chance that they could be sold for a profit. Everything about healthcare in the US is fucked, and it's got jack shit to do "politicians" except inasmuch as any of them represent your stupid fucking views.
Not competition in the realm of treating disease! Dear lord spare us. What if one small part of health care was affordable? How would we survive???