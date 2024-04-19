The depths of the ocean have an otherworldly, alien quality to them, showcasing remarkable beauty like that seen in upside-down mirror pools and the terrifying visions of transparent Eldritch horrors.

The latest discovery, by a team of scientists and explorers currently charting the ocean's five deepest points, falls somewhere in between.

Exploring the 4.5-mile-deep Java Trench in the Indian Ocean for the first time, Alan Jamieson, chief scientist of the Five Deeps Expedition, ran into this never-before-seen species of sea squirt, casually floating along the ocean floor. The jelly-like creature sailed along in front of the Five Deeps team's deep-sea submarine, in perfect view of the camera, displaying a blue and white balloon-like floater.

Jamieson describes it as a "stalked Ascidean," a type of sea squirt, albeit one we have never laid eyes on before.

"It is not often we see something that is so extraordinary that it leaves us speechless," Jamieson said in a statement.