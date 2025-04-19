[...] In the US, the current car fatality rate is about one death per 1 million hours of driving. Without drunk driving or texting, the rate probably decreases by a factor of 10. Effectively that means a self-driving car's perception system should fail, at an absolute maximum, once in every 10 million hours of driving. But currently the best driving assistance systems incorrectly perceive something in their environment once every tens of thousands of hours, Shashua says. "We're talking about a three-orders-of-magnitude gap." ...

The second challenge is to build a system that can make reasonable decisions, such as how fast to drive and when to change lanes. But defining what constitutes "reasonable" is less a technical challenge than a regulatory one,... it has to make a trade-off between safety and usefulness. "I can be completely safe if I don't drive or if I drive very slowly," he says, "but then I'm not useful, and society will not want those vehicles on the road."

The last challenge is to create a cost-effective car.... with the technology still at tens of thousands of dollars, only a ride-hailing business will be financially sustainable. ... But individual consumers would probably not pay a premium over a few thousand dollars for the technology.