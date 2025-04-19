19/04/25/0217236 story
For a long time airlines has estimated the weight of passengers to determine how much fuel is required for a flight. Now a bunch of boffins have come up with a way to weigh passengers discreetly so airplane fuel can be tailored to the flight. This system would of course keep this data confidential.
I wonder if they'll add an autocharge to the passenger's credit card if they are overweight or a refund if they are under the average weight.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @08:33AM (6 children)
imoral to charge differently because I have no control over my height, and weight does correlate with height.
I guess you could try to charge differently based on BMI, but that's also partially out of people's control (and BMI is broken for for weightlifting maniacs and others).
in terms of legality I actually don't know. does anyone know if the airlines can, for instance, enforce the buying of two seats by people who are ~200kg (~450 pounds)?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday April 25, @08:44AM
"Your ticket price includes 80kg at the gate. If you and your baggage exceed this amount, you will be charged $50/10kg/1000miles. We remind you that bathrooms are plentiful in the terminal"
It's actually about the fairest way to charge, since besides the fixed number of seats/meals, the other airline constraint is weight.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @08:47AM
If a person can't fit in the seat, then how do you expect them to get to destination? At least KLM requires buying of two seats.
https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/overweight-then-yoursquoll-have-to-buy-two-seats-1875084.html [independent.co.uk]
But this is not "weight related". This is because of "persons of size"
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday April 25, @08:53AM (1 child)
Immoral to charge by weight? Well, maybe, depends on how you define it. IIRC, seriously obese passengers are required by some airlines to purchase two seats, because they do actually occupy two seats. Is that immoral? Mind, I've read about cases where the obese passenger was assigned two seats in different rows - now that is a problem :-)
Really, they are selling a service, and we are buying a service. They can price their service however they like: flat-fee regardless of anything (the way it used to be), or fee based on specifics like seat location (extra legroom!), weight, how early you book, or any other business-relevant attribute. Morality (well, really, ethics) only enter into if they are being unfair.
For example: some airlines charge a fee for overweight baggage. But if I am light, why can't my baggage be heavy? Either they care about weight, or they don't. If they do, then they need to charge for the passenger's total weight: body plus baggage. The current policy is, imho, just an excuse to collect extra fees. It's not about the weight, as you can see when someone is frantically repacking their baggage at the counter, moving items from checked-luggage to carry-on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @09:27AM
Immorallity is increasing as the Earth's magnetic field weakens in preparation for the coming grand solar minimum and magnetic pole flip.
Scientists have verified that criminality in mice increases in weakened magnetic fields. Those mice began displaying rape, cannibalism, and violence.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Thursday April 25, @09:06AM (1 child)
RTFA. Nothing was said about height, and they are not talking about charging the passengers differently. It is to calculate how much fuel is needed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @09:14AM
I was answering the comment by martyb.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @08:37AM
You honestly think you'd ever get a refund from an airline unless they are forced (either by law or by bad publicity) to give you one?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by inertnet on Thursday April 25, @08:51AM (1 child)
So planes don't have sensors in their chassis to measure its total mass when stationary on the ground?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @09:05AM
That sounds like an excellent idea.
