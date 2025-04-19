We entrust our lives to software every time we step aboard a high-tech aircraft or modern car. A long-term research effort guided by two researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and their collaborators has developed new tools to make this type of safety-critical software even safer.

Augmenting an existing software toolkit, the research team's new creation can strengthen the safety tests that software companies conduct on the programs that help control our vehicles, operate our power plants and manage other demanding technology. While these tests are often costly and time-consuming, they reduce the likelihood this complex code will glitch because it received some unexpected combination of input data. This source of trouble can plague any sophisticated software package that must reliably monitor and respond to multiple streams of data flowing in from sensors and human operators at every moment.

With the research toolkit called Automated Combinatorial Testing for Software, or ACTS, software companies can make sure that there are no simultaneous input combinations that might inadvertently cause a dangerous error. As a rough parallel, think of a keyboard shortcut, such as pressing CTRL-ALT-DELETE to reset a system intentionally. The risk with safety-critical software is that combinations that create unintentional consequences might exist.

[...] The peer-reviewed findings of the research team appear in two papers the team will present on April 23 at the 2019 IEEE International Conference on Software Testing, Verification and Validation in Xi'an, China. The research includes collaborators from the University of Texas at Arlington, Adobe Systems Inc. and Austria's SBA Research.

NIST mathematician Raghu Kacker said that CCM represents a substantial improvement to the ACTS toolkit since its last major addition in 2015.

"Before we revised CCM, it was difficult to test software that handled thousands of variables thoroughly," Kacker said. "That limitation is a problem for complex modern software of the sort that is used in passenger airliners and nuclear power plants, because it's not just highly configurable, it's also life critical. People's lives and health are depending on it."