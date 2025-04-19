Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

High Court Confirms The Way UK Banned GSM Gateways Was Illegal

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday April 25, @02:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the here-comes-the-judge dept.
Techonomics Digital Liberty

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

UK comms regulator Ofcom can't be ordered to ignore its legal duties, the High Court has ruled, paving the way for GSM gateway operators to claim compensation after Home Office ministers and mandarins destroyed their businesses.

VIP Communications Ltd won its judicial review against the Home Office last week while the country was closing down for Easter. It successfully argued that a ministerial direction banning cheap call gateways was ultra vires – outside the government's legal powers.

"If a statute is to confer upon a member of the Executive the power to override a duty in other primary legislation," said Mr Justice Morris in his judgment of 17 April, summarising VIP Communications' legal arguments, "then clear and specific words are required." He went on to rule that there were no such words allowing security minister Ben Wallace to ban GSM gateways, as he did in 2017.

The Home Office's lawyers argued before the Administrative Court that Ofcom, as the regulator in charge of the technical aspects of GSM gateways, "is also under a duty to act in accordance with directions given by the Secretary of State." Mr Justice Morris ruled that section 5 of the Communications Act 2003 could not, in this case, be read as overriding Ofcom's duties under section 8(4) of the Wireless Telegraphy Act 2006.

The full judgment, 100 paragraphs of dense legalese and interpretation, is here.

Original Submission


«  NIST Tool Enables More Comprehensive Tests on High-Risk Software | Nest (and Other IoT Devices) Put Lazy People at Risk  »
High Court Confirms The Way UK Banned GSM Gateways Was Illegal | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday April 25, @02:33PM (1 child)

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 25, @02:33PM (#834763) Homepage Journal

    They say, don't read that one. But the( boring ) story about E.U. Politics goes in the Main, or Front Section. Because it came from the very special Janrinok Robot!

    --
    TEXT "BORDER" TO 88022 AND VOTE TO SECURE THE BORDER! TERMS&CONDITIONS/PRIVACY POLICY APPLY. WWW.88022-INFO.COM

    • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday April 25, @03:31PM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 25, @03:31PM (#834783) Journal

      The law isn't necessarily politics. We could have placed it in Digital Rights, or News, Techonomics, or Business. All of which belong on the Main Page. This is about a government abuse of the law to limit the activities of some mobile (cell) telephone network providers. The government action has now been shown to have been illegal resulting in several businesses having been put out of business and phone users suffering because of it.

      --
      It's always my fault...

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by progo on Thursday April 25, @03:11PM (3 children)

    by progo (6356) on Thursday April 25, @03:11PM (#834779) Homepage

    What is a GSM gateway?

  • (Score: 2) by https on Thursday April 25, @03:36PM

    by https (5248) on Thursday April 25, @03:36PM (#834789)

    Background, facts of the case (including what the heck a GSM gateway is), what each side is claiming. Then a discussion of the legislation (and related laws) and some case law (for illustration and example) that are involved in the reasons for the decision. Followed by some additional considerations, and defenses of the reasons against possible appeals.

    And last, the decision.

    --
    Offended and laughing about it.
(1)