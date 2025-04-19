UK comms regulator Ofcom can't be ordered to ignore its legal duties, the High Court has ruled, paving the way for GSM gateway operators to claim compensation after Home Office ministers and mandarins destroyed their businesses.

VIP Communications Ltd won its judicial review against the Home Office last week while the country was closing down for Easter. It successfully argued that a ministerial direction banning cheap call gateways was ultra vires – outside the government's legal powers.

"If a statute is to confer upon a member of the Executive the power to override a duty in other primary legislation," said Mr Justice Morris in his judgment of 17 April, summarising VIP Communications' legal arguments, "then clear and specific words are required." He went on to rule that there were no such words allowing security minister Ben Wallace to ban GSM gateways, as he did in 2017.

The Home Office's lawyers argued before the Administrative Court that Ofcom, as the regulator in charge of the technical aspects of GSM gateways, "is also under a duty to act in accordance with directions given by the Secretary of State." Mr Justice Morris ruled that section 5 of the Communications Act 2003 could not, in this case, be read as overriding Ofcom's duties under section 8(4) of the Wireless Telegraphy Act 2006.

The full judgment, 100 paragraphs of dense legalese and interpretation, is here.