from the here-comes-the-judge dept.
UK comms regulator Ofcom can't be ordered to ignore its legal duties, the High Court has ruled, paving the way for GSM gateway operators to claim compensation after Home Office ministers and mandarins destroyed their businesses.
VIP Communications Ltd won its judicial review against the Home Office last week while the country was closing down for Easter. It successfully argued that a ministerial direction banning cheap call gateways was ultra vires – outside the government's legal powers.
"If a statute is to confer upon a member of the Executive the power to override a duty in other primary legislation," said Mr Justice Morris in his judgment of 17 April, summarising VIP Communications' legal arguments, "then clear and specific words are required." He went on to rule that there were no such words allowing security minister Ben Wallace to ban GSM gateways, as he did in 2017.
The Home Office's lawyers argued before the Administrative Court that Ofcom, as the regulator in charge of the technical aspects of GSM gateways, "is also under a duty to act in accordance with directions given by the Secretary of State." Mr Justice Morris ruled that section 5 of the Communications Act 2003 could not, in this case, be read as overriding Ofcom's duties under section 8(4) of the Wireless Telegraphy Act 2006.
The full judgment, 100 paragraphs of dense legalese and interpretation, is here.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday April 25, @02:33PM (1 child)
They say, don't read that one. But the( boring ) story about E.U. Politics goes in the Main, or Front Section. Because it came from the very special Janrinok Robot!
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday April 25, @03:31PM
The law isn't necessarily politics. We could have placed it in Digital Rights, or News, Techonomics, or Business. All of which belong on the Main Page. This is about a government abuse of the law to limit the activities of some mobile (cell) telephone network providers. The government action has now been shown to have been illegal resulting in several businesses having been put out of business and phone users suffering because of it.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by progo on Thursday April 25, @03:11PM (3 children)
What is a GSM gateway?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday April 25, @03:33PM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GSM [wikipedia.org] As ever, Google is your friend (other search engines are also available.... etc)
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by progo on Thursday April 25, @03:37PM
"GSM gateway" doesn't appear on the Wikipedia page about GSM. I did find the answer in the article linked from this post, but I think it should be in the Soylent summary too.
(Score: 1, Redundant) by captain normal on Thursday April 25, @03:41PM
Guess you might be too lazy to use a search engine.
(Score: 2) by https on Thursday April 25, @03:36PM
Background, facts of the case (including what the heck a GSM gateway is), what each side is claiming. Then a discussion of the legislation (and related laws) and some case law (for illustration and example) that are involved in the reasons for the decision. Followed by some additional considerations, and defenses of the reasons against possible appeals.
And last, the decision.
Offended and laughing about it.