But Nest's defenses were not good enough to stop several high-profile incidents throughout last year in which hackers used credential stuffing to break into Nest cameras for kicks. Hackers told a family in a San Francisco suburb, using the family's Nest Cam, that there was an imminent missile attack from North Korea. Someone hurled racial epithets at a family in Illinois through a Nest Cam. There were also reports of hackers changing the temperature on Nest thermostats. And while only a handful of hacks became public, other users may not even be aware their cameras are compromised.

The company was forced to respond. "Nest was not breached," it said in a January statement. "These recent reports are based on customers using compromised passwords," it said, urging its customers to use two-factor authentication. Nest started forcing some users to change their passwords.

This was a big step for Nest because it created the kind of friction that technology companies usually try to avoid. "As we saw the threat evolve, we put more explicit measures in place," Sathe said. Nest says only a small percentage of its millions of customers are vulnerable to this type of attack.