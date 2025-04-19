from the shifting-sands dept.
Canada's oil sands CO2 emissions are significantly higher than indicated by industry data collected using internationally recommended methods, according to a study published Tuesday.
Environment Canada scientists flying over the region took atmospheric measurements and found CO2 emission intensities up to 123 percent higher than current estimates.
Their findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.
"This leads to 64 percent higher annual GHG emissions from surface mining operations, and 30 percent higher overall oil sands GHG emissions (17 Mt) compared to that reported by industry, despite emissions reporting which uses the most up to date and recommended bottom-up approaches," said the study, referring to greenhouse gases.
The current method of calculating emissions uses a combination of ground measurements based on fuel usage and mathematical modelling.
This includes emissions from mining, processing, upgrading and tailings ponds.
Because similar reporting methods are used across the entire oil and gas sector, the scientists concluded that all oil and gas CO2 emissions data "may be more uncertain than previously considered."
(Score: 3, Touché) by Gaaark on Thursday April 25, @10:23PM (2 children)
...an industry lying in order to protect their interests and profits!?
I don'a beleeve it, Mister Mister!
Whoda thunk it possibull.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @10:52PM (1 child)
Where do you get "lying" from? The title says "internationally recommended methods":
"Measured Canadian oil sands CO 2 emissions are higher than estimates made using internationally recommended methods"
http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-09714-9 [doi.org]
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday April 25, @11:22PM
And who do you suppose established those government recommended methods? Scientists, or industry lobbyists?
Hint, if it's anything like laws they were probably actually written by industry lawyers, delivered by lobbyists, and rubber-stamped by legislatures/diplomats/etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 25, @11:22PM
One possibility is that there's some sort of non-fuel source of CO2 in the system. Possibly the tar sands themselves just emit CO2. In this case it might not be related to the mining activity at all, but could be natural. Figuring this out is what geologists are for. Or, it could be a side effect of the mining that hasn't been accounted for (something like methane flares, although probably not specifically methane flares).
A second possibility is that the measurement doesn't actually reflect the true CO2 emissions. Maybe the rate of diffusion into the atmosphere is different than they think, or maybe there is a higher rate of convection, or something. It's a large outdoor area, it's harder to measure than CO2 coming out of an exhaust pipe.
A third possibility is that someone is massively misunderestimating the amount of fuel burned. This seems pretty hard unless there's some significant intentional misrepresentation going on because of how easy this is to measure. The accountants definitely know how much fuel is being consumed.