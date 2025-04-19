Stories
Intel Launches Coffee Lake Refresh, Roadmap Leaks Showing No "10nm" Desktop Parts Until 2022

posted by Fnord666 on Friday April 26, @01:08AM
from the still-an-improvement dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

Intel 9th Gen Core Processors: All the Desktop and Mobile 45W CPUs Announced

Dubbed 'Coffee Lake Refresh', the 9th generation of Intel's Core CPU product line is a direct refresh of its 8th generation Coffee Lake hardware, with minor enhancements such as a better thermal interface on the high end processors, support for up to 8 cores, and newer chipsets with integrated USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps) and CNVi-enabled Wi-Fi. The hardware is still fundamentally the original 6th Gen Skylake microarchitecture underneath, from 2016, but built on Intel's latest 14nm process variant, in order to extract additional frequency and efficiency, and with more cores at the high-end.

Intel may continue to be largely stuck on a "14nm" process for years to come:

Intel CPU 2018-2021 Roadmap Leaks Out – Up To 10 Core Comet Lake-S Desktop CPUs in 2020, 14nm Rocket Lake-S in 2021, No 10nm LGA Parts Till 2022

The latest roadmaps come from Tweakers and detail both the Client Commercial CPU products and the Client Mobile CPU products which would be introduced in the future. The authenticity of these roadmaps cannot be confirmed but they are referenced back to the Intel's SIP program and DELL so there might be some legitimacy to them.

[...] It looks like Intel will stick with 14nm++ for a while as the roadmap reveals. Around Q2 2020, Intel will launch their Comet Lake-S processors, featuring up to 10 core SKUs. These would be followed by Intel's Rocket Lake-S parts which would also be based on an optimized 14nm process node. It looks like we can expect a 10nm or sub-10nm part from Intel only around 2022 which is about the same time Intel is expected to launch their Ocean Cove CPU architecture.

Ocean Cove is a future chip architecture under development at Intel which will launch after Golden Cove (2021), the successor to Willow Cove (2020) which itself is the successor to Intel's Sunny Cove (Ice Lake) core's architecture.

The roadmap shows Intel using "10nm" sooner for some mobility (laptop) CPUs.

  by takyon on Friday April 26, @01:13AM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Friday April 26, @01:13AM (#834975) Journal

    Intel Stock Drops After Slashing Its Forecast For 2019 [wccftech.com]

    So just why is Intel forecasting weak numbers for the remainder of the year? We are most likely witnessing Intel guiding down for 2019 as a direct response to the very real threat that AMD is presenting to the chip-maker.

    It seems Intel has weathered 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 very well with its aging Core micro-architecture when it comes to desktop and laptop PCs. The warning bells begin to go off when we take a look at Intel’s data center business. AMD has been reporting small, but consistent inroads to this market with its EPYC line of processors, and once the next generation of 7nm EPYC parts lands later this year, things will become even more competitive for Chipzilla.

    Intel is in a difficult spot since the firm has been experiencing very well publicized delays and cost overruns on its troubled 10nm process. While Intel’s foundries have been an asset to the company for many years, now it's becoming a liability in some ways as the company is forced into spending massively on its R&D to bring its 7nm-equivalent process to bear while watching the clock tick by.

