Adam Savage holds the remote controller and is ready to launch the Panjandrums' first test on his new show, Savage Builds.

Former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage will be back on TV in June with a new show called Savage Builds.

The eight-episode series on the Science Channel features Savage making epic creations like a 3D-printed titanium suit of armor that's inspired by the Iron Man films and actually flies.

Each Savage Builds episode will focus on one project as Savage collaborates with experts, colleagues and friends who include filmmaker Peter Jackson, former MythBusters cast member Tory Belleci and others, according to a series of tweets from Savage Wednesday.

[...] "This new series is a culmination of sorts, as I get to work with some of the most brilliant minds out there as we attempt to solve really absurd ideas that I've had in my head for a long time, but have never had the opportunity to dive into," Savage said in a statement. "Of course, the most absurd ideas are often what generates the most innovative engineering."

Savage Builds debuts in June on Science Channel and later on Discovery.