Adam Savage holds the remote controller and is ready to launch the Panjandrums' first test on his new show, Savage Builds.
Former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage will be back on TV in June with a new show called Savage Builds.
The eight-episode series on the Science Channel features Savage making epic creations like a 3D-printed titanium suit of armor that's inspired by the Iron Man films and actually flies.
Each Savage Builds episode will focus on one project as Savage collaborates with experts, colleagues and friends who include filmmaker Peter Jackson, former MythBusters cast member Tory Belleci and others, according to a series of tweets from Savage Wednesday.
[...] "This new series is a culmination of sorts, as I get to work with some of the most brilliant minds out there as we attempt to solve really absurd ideas that I've had in my head for a long time, but have never had the opportunity to dive into," Savage said in a statement. "Of course, the most absurd ideas are often what generates the most innovative engineering."
Savage Builds debuts in June on Science Channel and later on Discovery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @06:10AM (1 child)
Frivolous, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @06:35AM
Jaime provided the Gravitas. Without that, Savage is like a lead balloon. And without the hot, pregnant Redhead, Grant, the show is domed to failure.
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Friday April 26, @06:52AM
This sounds like more hot tech-bro garbage. I found maybe 1/3 of the Mythbusters episodes interesting, but a lot of it turned out to be kind of lame stuff that probably sounded better on paper than on video.
It also spawned a ton of YouTube imitators, which are painful to watch. But I guess these days Content is King, so anything that will draw eyeballs will make a bit of money. There's an entire army of otherwise unemployable losers who can pay some bills (maybe) by putting their desperate and embarrassing videos on YouTube (Tim Pool comes to mind, but he's not nearly the worst of the bunch). As long as their moms don't mind, I don't object.|
Sometime, we should do a thread about the most pathetic genres of YouTube videos (non-political, so we don't make it partisan). One of my favorite pathetic genres is the Vape-bro review video, where some herb in his basement reviews the latest ceramic coil or candy-flake vape juice flavor. I always feel like I wish I could hug these guys and tell them life would be OK if they would just go outside once in a while. They look so lonely and lost.
You are still welcome on my lawn.