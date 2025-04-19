Stories
MongoDB to Acquire Open-Source Mobile Database Realm for $39 Million

Business Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

MongoDB announced today that it is acquiring Realm, an open-source database geared for mobile applications, for $39 million. The startup had raised just over $40 million before being acquired today. Not exactly a staggering return on investment.

https://techcrunch.com/2019/04/24/mongodb-to-acquire-open-source-mobile-database-realm-startup-that-raised-40m/

Realm and MongoDB are a natural fit because we share a vision that when developers can interact naturally with data, they are happier and more productive, and because our products are complementary. We're excited to get to work crafting our shared roadmap and will be ready to announce concrete details at our annual global conference, MongoDB World, held June 17-19 in New York City.

https://www.mongodb.com/blog/post/mongodb-and-realm-make-it-easy-to-work-with-data-together

