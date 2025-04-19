from the changing-with-the-times dept.
Adult children are costing many parents their retirement savings
Financial independence, once a hallmark of adulthood, has gone by the wayside as adult children increasingly depend on their parents to help them cover the cost of rent, student loans, health insurance and more. But parents' desire to give their children a financial assist could be misguided — and even backfire in the long run.
Half of American parents are unable to save as much as they'd like to for retirement, and their grown offspring — whom they still count as dependents — are to blame, according to a new Bankrate.com survey.
While they likely mean well, parents who support children into young adulthood often end up encumbered when they reach retirement age. They can inadvertently hamstring their kids, too.
[...] There's a generational divide when it comes to perceptions of parents supporting adult children, the study found. Millennials between the ages of 23 and 38 believe they should be supported for longer, and expect some expenses, like student loans, to be covered up to the age of 23, according to the survey. Baby boomers, meanwhile, think parents should wean children off their bank accounts sooner across almost every category of expense, including cell phone bills, car payments and travel costs.
But the gap narrows when it comes to necessary, bigger ticket expenses like health insurance, which millennials and baby boomers agree young adults should be wholly responsible for by age 23.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @12:02PM
…your economy is shit and wealth inequality is too large.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday April 26, @12:12PM (3 children)
If you're an adult you need to act like one and take care of your own shit.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bzipitidoo on Friday April 26, @12:54PM
Bullshit. Society isn't keeping their end of the bargain. Perhaps there's good reason for that, but if so, it ought to be clearer why the bargain had to be changed, and what the deal is now. Instead, there's the distinct impression that there is no good reason, and that we are being scammed. Scammed with housing bubbles, education and medical expenses, and lowballed on pay.
I wonder which is the bigger cost to retirement savings, the kids, or the white collar bandits busily scheming how to transfer all that wealth from pension funds to their pockets, by, say, privatizing Social Security. Hear that one all the time, another pension fund is in trouble and needs to be bailed out. What they don't say is that the pension fund was outright robbed. Make it sound like the woes are caused by an Act of God, just random bad luck.
The American Dream of owning your own home is one of the worst scams of them all. What's wrong with 3 generations of a family sharing a dwelling? That's how it used to be, a century ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @12:56PM
They are already Fuckemd drowning in loan dues or will be in the near future.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @12:59PM
Remember that when you get a little older and the kids don't give a fuck when you need diaper change.
Families stick together. What is important is you don't become a drain on the support system, be that young, middle aged or an old geezer.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Friday April 26, @12:16PM
Vote in an FDR-style president at the height of a recession? Get a jobless recovery which hurts those young adults the most.
Economics is such a hard field because there's little direct feedback between action and consequence. Bad policy doesn't instantly burn you like touching a stove would and often a lot of the harm is completely invisible (opportunity cost). Thus, you get millions of people convinced that we need to do the bad things harder, never realizing that only makes the crater bigger.