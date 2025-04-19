Financial independence, once a hallmark of adulthood, has gone by the wayside as adult children increasingly depend on their parents to help them cover the cost of rent, student loans, health insurance and more. But parents' desire to give their children a financial assist could be misguided — and even backfire in the long run.

Half of American parents are unable to save as much as they'd like to for retirement, and their grown offspring — whom they still count as dependents — are to blame, according to a new Bankrate.com survey.

While they likely mean well, parents who support children into young adulthood often end up encumbered when they reach retirement age. They can inadvertently hamstring their kids, too.

[...] There's a generational divide when it comes to perceptions of parents supporting adult children, the study found. Millennials between the ages of 23 and 38 believe they should be supported for longer, and expect some expenses, like student loans, to be covered up to the age of 23, according to the survey. Baby boomers, meanwhile, think parents should wean children off their bank accounts sooner across almost every category of expense, including cell phone bills, car payments and travel costs.

But the gap narrows when it comes to necessary, bigger ticket expenses like health insurance, which millennials and baby boomers agree young adults should be wholly responsible for by age 23.