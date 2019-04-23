Stories
The First Laser Radio Transmitter

posted by martyb on Friday April 26, @07:05PM   Printer-friendly
from the what-a-bright-idea dept.
AnonTechie writes:

The first laser radio transmitter: Researchers transmit data via a semiconductor laser, opening the door to ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi. Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences transmitted a recording of Martin's classic "Volare" wirelessly via a semiconductor laser -- the first time a laser has been used as a radio frequency transmitter.

In a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers demonstrated a laser that can emit microwaves wirelessly, modulate them, and receive external radio frequency signals.

"The research opens the door to new types of hybrid electronic-photonic devices and is the first step toward ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi," said Federico Capasso, the Robert L. Wallace Professor of Applied Physics and Vinton Hayes Senior Research Fellow in Electrical Engineering, at SEAS and senior author of the study.

Source: The first laser radio transmitter.

Abstract: Radio frequency transmitter based on a laser frequency comb

  • (Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Friday April 26, @07:29PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Friday April 26, @07:29PM (#835271)

    Before the singularity:

    https://www.kurzweilai.net/infrared-light-based-wi-fi-network-is-100-times-faster [kurzweilai.net]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @07:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @07:56PM (#835286)

    I want my Trekkie sub-space transmitter - talk across the galaxy in real time. Laser? Schmaser.

  • (Score: 2) by Snospar on Friday April 26, @07:57PM

    by Snospar (5366) Subscriber Badge on Friday April 26, @07:57PM (#835287)

    *** Do not look at LASER with remaining good eye! ***

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Friday April 26, @08:34PM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Friday April 26, @08:34PM (#835297)

    On a tangential note, Volare is not a classic from Dean Martin, it is a cover of Domenico Modugno's "Nel blu dipinto di blu" which is notable because you can win bets with it in Italy:

    - I bet you can't tell me the title of a very famous song (hums)
    - VOLARE!
    - Bzzzt wrong.
    - What?
    - Nel blu dipinto di blu
    - WHAT?
    - check whatever source
    - "cazz' c'hai ragione"

    the second one is international
    - I bet you can't tell me the title of this classic (hums or even sings)
    - I FEEL GOOD BY JAMES BROWN I WIN
    - I got you
    - What?
    - the title is "I Got you" so I got you, check whatever source.
    - fuck you're right

    in both cases you end up punched in the nose in the end anyway.

