The first laser radio transmitter: Researchers transmit data via a semiconductor laser, opening the door to ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi. Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences transmitted a recording of Martin's classic "Volare" wirelessly via a semiconductor laser -- the first time a laser has been used as a radio frequency transmitter.
In a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers demonstrated a laser that can emit microwaves wirelessly, modulate them, and receive external radio frequency signals.
"The research opens the door to new types of hybrid electronic-photonic devices and is the first step toward ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi," said Federico Capasso, the Robert L. Wallace Professor of Applied Physics and Vinton Hayes Senior Research Fellow in Electrical Engineering, at SEAS and senior author of the study.
Abstract: Radio frequency transmitter based on a laser frequency comb
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Friday April 26, @07:29PM
Before the singularity:
https://www.kurzweilai.net/infrared-light-based-wi-fi-network-is-100-times-faster [kurzweilai.net]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @07:56PM
I want my Trekkie sub-space transmitter - talk across the galaxy in real time. Laser? Schmaser.
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Friday April 26, @07:57PM
*** Do not look at LASER with remaining good eye! ***
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday April 26, @08:34PM
On a tangential note, Volare is not a classic from Dean Martin, it is a cover of Domenico Modugno's "Nel blu dipinto di blu" which is notable because you can win bets with it in Italy:
- I bet you can't tell me the title of a very famous song (hums)
- VOLARE!
- Bzzzt wrong.
- What?
- Nel blu dipinto di blu
- WHAT?
- check whatever source
- "cazz' c'hai ragione"
the second one is international
- I bet you can't tell me the title of this classic (hums or even sings)
- I FEEL GOOD BY JAMES BROWN I WIN
- I got you
- What?
- the title is "I Got you" so I got you, check whatever source.
- fuck you're right
in both cases you end up punched in the nose in the end anyway.