from the #bank dept.
A West Vancouver philanthropist is suing Twitter claiming that the social media company "published defamatory statements about him."
Frank Giustra, the CEO of Fiore Group and founder of Lionsgate Entertainment, says that posts noted in the suit are that he is “corrupt," a “murderous thief,” a “criminal” and that he was involved in Pizzagate, a “discredited and malicious conspiracy theory in which he was labeled a ‘pedophile’.”
Although some tweets Some were removed, “Twitter has neglected or refused to remove and continues to publish a large number of false, defamatory, abusive and threatening Tweets.” According to the North Shore News, "In the suit, Giustra is asking for a mandatory permanent injunction requiring Twitter to delete the Tweets and to prohibit further publications by its users of materials that are defamatory to him, as well as general damages."
[...] No statement of defense has been filed and the claims have not been heard in court.
Twitter has declined comment on the story.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday April 26, @10:45PM (1 child)
Perhaps Frank should have a chat with Barbra.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @11:27PM
They're coming to get you Barbra.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @10:46PM (1 child)
What reason would a Twitterer have to assert he was involved in Pizzagate, unless he was involved in Pizzagate? And since there was no actual Pizzagate, I think it is a fair assumption that he was actually involved in Pizzagate. Can't prove he was, be he can't prove he wasn't!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @11:07PM
He's the one who removed the joint's basement before the cops came to inspect the basement :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @10:47PM (1 child)
He's responsible for that food critic guy? You bastard!
Oh wait. Giustra is the guy that's in business with George Soros and Wadah Khanfar. He's guilty of something, even it's not what the twitlords are saying about him.
Fortunately, Twitter can say it's not their problem and they are a common carrier because they don't censor tweets. HA HA! Twitter is fucked.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday April 26, @10:48PM
Whoever loses, we win :)
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 26, @11:05PM
It's not clear whether he is claiming Twitter staff published the material in question, or is he claiming the content hoster is guilty if hosties put such material on it? It appears Twitter made some effort to remove the riff-raff, but often trolls change accounts.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday April 26, @11:18PM
Had a great meeting on Tuesday. At the White House with Jack from Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed. Regarding their amazing platform & the World of Social Media in general. Very confident that they'll do the right thing about these Pizzagate people!!!!
