A West Vancouver philanthropist is suing Twitter claiming that the social media company "published defamatory statements about him."

Frank Giustra, the CEO of Fiore Group and founder of Lionsgate Entertainment, says that posts noted in the suit are that he is “corrupt," a “murderous thief,” a “criminal” and that he was involved in Pizzagate, a “discredited and malicious conspiracy theory in which he was labeled a ‘pedophile’.”

Although some tweets Some were removed, “Twitter has neglected or refused to remove and continues to publish a large number of false, defamatory, abusive and threatening Tweets.” According to the North Shore News, "In the suit, Giustra is asking for a mandatory permanent injunction requiring Twitter to delete the Tweets and to prohibit further publications by its users of materials that are defamatory to him, as well as general damages."

[...] No statement of defense has been filed and the claims have not been heard in court. Twitter has declined comment on the story.