Women underreport prevalence and intensity of their own snoring: Social stigma may deter women from admitting that they snore
Results show that objectively measured snoring was found in 88% of the women (591 of 675), but only 72% reported that they snore (496 of 675). In contrast, objective snoring (92.6%) and self-reported snoring (93.1%) were nearly identical in men. The study also found that women snored as loudly as men, with a mean maximal snoring intensity of 50 decibels among women and 51.7 decibels among men. About 49% of the women had severe or very severe snoring (329 of 675), but only 40% of the women rated their snoring at this level of severity (269 of 675).
"We found that although no difference in snoring intensity was found between genders, women tend to underreport the fact that they snore and to underestimate the loudness of their snoring," said Nimrod Maimon, MD, MHA, principal investigator and professor at the BGU Faculty of Health Sciences and the head of internal medicine (B Ward) at Soroka University Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, Israel. "Women reported snoring less often and described it as milder."
The research arbitrarily assigns participants to one of two genders. A more realistic study would have asked participants to self-identify where they are on the gender spectrum, and an analysis would then show that snoring is only a social construct.
Another sobbing incel triggered by the word "gender."
Never knew until I got married, then the wife immediately started trying to fix it.
Divorced now, and I find it cute as hell when my cat snores into my armpit at night. No idea if I still snore or not.
The guys they share blankets are happy to report it for them, as long as they aren't going to find out.
Never ceases to amaze me how my wife can blame her snoring on other people. She could wake herself up with her snoring, then blame me for it. When the baby was born she would blame him, and wake me up to complain about it.
Women just need to admit their faults.
In completely unrelated and unpredictable news, scientists establish that women fart, too.