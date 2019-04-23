Stories
The US Navy is Drafting New Rules to Report UFO Sightings

posted by mrpg on Saturday April 27, @02:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the OVNI dept.
upstart writes:

The US Navy is drafting new rules to report UFO sightings

Are we alone in the universe? The question has been debated for ages. Most recently, US Navy pilots who think they spotted a UFO will be getting guidelines for logging what they've seen.

The US Navy began drafting the new forms after multiple sightings of highly advanced aircraft trespassing on military formations, Politico reported on Tuesday.

"Pilots are upset, and they're trying to help wake up a slumbering system," Chris Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence and a staffer on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told The Washington Post. Mellon and other pilots reportedly think a new streamlined reporting system could make it more acceptable to report UFOS and ultimately remove the stigma.

The Navy and the United States Air Force said they're taking each report seriously.

Original Submission


