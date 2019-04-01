Stories
People Who Claim to Work 75-Hour Weeks Usually Only Work About 50 Hours

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for ErnestTBass

I want to thank Kevin Drum from Mother Jones for surfacing a 2011 Bureau of Labor Statistics study [PDF] that confirms something I've long suspected: Virtually anyone you know who claims to be working more than 60 hours a week is not telling the truth.

Bureau of Labor Statistics researchers reached this conclusion by comparing regular survey data to diary data from the American Time Use Survey, a Census project that asks Americans to track, diary style, how their weekly time is divided among 163 different activity categories, from sleeping to shopping to pet care.

[...] Again, this sort of misreporting is not limited to work hours. People overestimate how often they do all sorts of things they "ought" to be doing, often by even larger margins than with work for pay. One study from the 1980s found swim and tennis club members provided estimates of their frequency of use of recreation facilities that was double what was reflected in their clubs' logbooks.

Original Submission


