NoScript Extension Officially Released for Google Chrome

posted by mrpg on Saturday April 27, @09:24AM   Printer-friendly
Security

Starting today, the NoScript Firefox extension, a popular tool for privacy-focused users, is also available for Google Chrome, Giorgio Maone, NoScript's author, has told ZDNet.

[...] The extension gathered a huge following across the years, and because of its unique features, it has also been selected as one of the very few add-ons that come built into default installations of the Tor Browser.

It is also one of the most-used and must-use extensions in the arsenal of security researchers that visit sites with malicious code, as the extension can prevent the execution of some exploits.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 27, @09:34AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 27, @09:34AM (#835535)

    It's also a perfect example of feature bloat. At least from what I remember.

