19/04/26/2351254 story
posted by mrpg on Saturday April 27, @09:24AM
from the good dept.
from the good dept.
Submitted via IRC for ErnestTBass
NoScript extension officially released for Google Chrome
Starting today, the NoScript Firefox extension, a popular tool for privacy-focused users, is also available for Google Chrome, Giorgio Maone, NoScript's author, has told ZDNet.
[...] The extension gathered a huge following across the years, and because of its unique features, it has also been selected as one of the very few add-ons that come built into default installations of the Tor Browser.
It is also one of the most-used and must-use extensions in the arsenal of security researchers that visit sites with malicious code, as the extension can prevent the execution of some exploits.
NoScript Extension Officially Released for Google Chrome | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 27, @09:34AM
It's also a perfect example of feature bloat. At least from what I remember.