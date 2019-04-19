from the african-or-european? dept.
Submitted via IRC for ErnestTBass
Scientists develop swallowable self-inflating capsule to help tackle obesity
Called the EndoPil, the prototype capsule contains a balloon that can be self-inflated with a handheld magnet once it is in the stomach, thus inducing a sense of fullness. Its magnetically-activated inflation mechanism causes a reaction between a harmless acid and a salt stored in the capsule, which produces carbon dioxide to fill up the balloon. The concept behind the capsule is for it to be ingested orally, though trials using this route for administration have not yet begun.
Designed by a team led by Professor Louis Phee, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Dean of Engineering, and Professor Lawrence Ho, a clinician-innovator at National University Health System (NUHS), such an orally-administered self-inflating weight loss capsule could represent a non-invasive alternative to tackle the growing global obesity epidemic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 27, @02:24PM
I can't think of anything that could possibly go wrong with this...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 27, @02:35PM (1 child)
Stop eating stuff that spikes your insulin all the time, thus increasing your appetite beyond what is normal. Carbs are an addiction to quit, just like quitting smoking (exact same mechanism actually, which is why people gain weight after quitting smoking).
And just like smoking it is fine in moderation if you can control it, but the government teaches that the majority of your calories should be from carbs instead of like 20% max (~400 Cal out of 2k total, or 100 g of carbs/day). Everything above that is a dangerous treat.
(Score: 2) by RedIsNotGreen on Saturday April 27, @02:50PM
One of the challenges is that carbs and sugar are all around us, and we have evolved to eat all the carbs we can see in front of us, because they were so sparse for so long.
It's like trying to quit heroin in a place where there are loaded syringes laying around everywhere, or trying to quit cocaine at Scarface's crib.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday April 27, @02:49PM
If you'll swallow this, you'll swallow anything...which is why you are fat!
:)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---