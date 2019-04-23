from the got-to-play-by-the-rules dept.
She Was Fired After Raising Questions About a DNA Test. Now She's Getting $1 Million.
Officials from the chief medical examiner's office in New York City were furious when they heard that Marina Stajic, one of their longest-serving laboratory directors, had openly questioned whether they had sufficiently verified the reliability of a novel form of DNA testing being used in criminal cases.
Ms. Stajic was concerned that incorrect use of the DNA testing technique could lead to wrongful convictions, she said. But her bosses took her questioning in a different light.
"Hold me down," Dr. Barbara Sampson, the city's medical examiner, wrote in an internal email to a colleague in 2014, when she found out that Ms. Stajic had voted on a state panel to compel the office to release a study proving the technique's validity. "She sucks," a lawyer for the office wrote about Ms. Stajic, in another internal email.
Ms. Stajic, who was fired from the medical examiner's office about six months later, sued in 2016, claiming she was pushed out in part because she had challenged the controversial DNA testing technique. On Monday, the city agreed to settle her case for $1 million.
Ms. Stajic, 69, said she felt vindicated. "As a forensic scientist, I am fully aware of the importance of validating each study," she said in an interview. "My concern was if that study was not done, there could be wrongful convictions. And if the wrong people were convicted, that would mean the wrong person would be walking free."
[...] Ms. Stajic's case, even without going to trial, shed light on the inner workings of a city agency that is often assumed to be untouched by political pressure. But the case's bigger legacy may be one bit of information that her attorneys say came out in the lawsuit: They said it proved the city had never performed the study of the DNA technique as it had claimed.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 27, @06:30PM (2 children)
A million dollars is nice, but medals are great for passing down to your children, grandchildren, and your enemy's children and grandchildren. "My grandma was smarter than your ass-hole grandfather!! And, we have a medal to prove it!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 27, @06:36PM (1 child)
The only way DNA testing could work is if *someone* specifically sets each persons individual DNA to ensure no duplicates. Similarly, look at all the unique types of life on Australia, almost as if it was a genetic playground for someone (or something). The other option is ordinary evolution.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 27, @07:04PM
???? Neither Stajic nor I claim that genetic testing is worthless. It is one particular test, using DNA, that has been brought into question. One, unreliable test that was never verified scientifically. If people don't put unwarranted faith in DNA testing, there's a lot that can be done with it.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday April 27, @06:47PM (1 child)
I think she knew what would happen to her. There is a tendency among law enforcement to be unhappy with things like truth or reality getting in the way of the chase, and they would take any internal dissent as a personal betrayal (because after all only the bad guys would oppose anything LE does, and here we have this bint daring to do it after they took her in, gave her a career, etc...).
She deserves more than just cash. A memorial, for starters. Maybe a foundation that does exactly the kind of independent, third-party validation and auditing this kind of technology calls for, with herself as the head at the very least. If the LEOs aren't doing anything wrong then they have nothing to be afraid of, riiiiiii~ght?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 27, @07:19PM
You're just saying that because she's a woman.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 27, @07:01PM
If she was really concerned about the validity of the test settling will just let them bury that fact. If they actually had to have a trial and enter evidence, then we could know the truth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 27, @07:25PM
The medical examiner and the office's lawyer should be fired, and the award and legal costs deducted from their pension. A criminal investigation is in order as well.