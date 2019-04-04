Stories
Selfie-Obsessed Are Reportedly Trampling Dutch Tulip Farms

posted by janrinok on Saturday April 27, @10:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the git-orf-my-land! dept.
upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for ErnestTBass

Selfie-obsessed are reportedly trampling Dutch tulip farms

The perfect selfie is coming at a cost for Dutch tulip farmers.

Selfie takers are causing thousands of euros in damage to tulip farms in the Netherlands, CNN reported Wednesday.

"Last year I had one field and there were 200 people in the field," a grower named Simon Pennings told CNN, saying people, particularly younger folks, are in the fields all day.

The Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told CNN it thinks Instagram is sparking the trend.

Are selfie takers causing problems in your area?

