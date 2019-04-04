19/04/27/0921216 story
posted by janrinok on Saturday April 27, @10:57PM
from the git-orf-my-land! dept.
Submitted via IRC for ErnestTBass
Selfie-obsessed are reportedly trampling Dutch tulip farms
The perfect selfie is coming at a cost for Dutch tulip farmers.
Selfie takers are causing thousands of euros in damage to tulip farms in the Netherlands, CNN reported Wednesday.
"Last year I had one field and there were 200 people in the field," a grower named Simon Pennings told CNN, saying people, particularly younger folks, are in the fields all day.
The Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told CNN it thinks Instagram is sparking the trend.
Are selfie takers causing problems in your area?
(1)
(1)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 27, @11:14PM
They whine about global warming, then trample flowers.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday April 27, @11:19PM (1 child)
Costing 'thousands of Euros.' As many as 200 people in one field.
Charge them 1 Euro each to get in?
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 27, @11:54PM
I know that in the Nordic countries at least, you can cross/access/use farmland legally. At least, that's the way I understood it.
Same as in most Commonwealth countries, you can't block or impede access via river/water.
Of course, in those Nordic places, apparently you can't trample/damage things, but it would make it harder. Just because 200 people are there, and 10 of them tramples, it doesn't mean you can block the other 190 legally there.
Or easily hang around to stop the 10 idiots causing the real damage.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_to_roam [wikipedia.org]
Doesn't look like the Netherlands is the same though, and a quick Google didn't show anything...
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday April 27, @11:29PM (1 child)
Then sell selfie sticks in Holland, before they make them illegal
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday April 27, @11:33PM
Sorry:
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Sunday April 28, @12:07AM
Across the ocean however, they keep falling into the Grand Canyon.
https://ktla.com/2019/04/04/man-killed-in-fall-at-grand-canyon-marking-3rd-death-in-8-days/ [ktla.com]
Darwin awards all around!
The Trump Presidency, an attempt to make Nixon look respectable......