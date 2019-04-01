"Embedded systems are basically any computer that doesn't have a physical keyboard -- from smartphones to Internet of Things devices," says Aydin Aysu, co-author of a paper on the work and an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at NC State. "Embedded systems are used in everything from the voice-activated virtual assistants in our homes to industrial control systems like those used in power plants. And malware that targets those systems can be used to seize control of these systems or to steal information."

At issue are so-called micro-architectural attacks. This form of malware makes use of a system's architectural design, effectively hijacking the hardware in a way that gives outside users control of the system and access to its data. Spectre and Meltdown are high-profile examples of micro-architectural malware.

"The nature of micro-architectural attacks makes them very difficult to detect -- but we have found a way to detect them," Aysu says. "We have a good idea of what power consumption looks like when embedded systems are operating normally. By looking for anomalies in power consumption, we can tell that there is malware in a system -- even if we can't identify the malware directly."

[...] "This paper demonstrates a proof of concept. We think it offers an exciting new approach for addressing a widespread security challenge."

