New Data Show Digital Trust and Safety Bridge Gap Between Fraud Prevention and Growth

An Anonymous Coward writes:

When it comes to fighting fraud, especially in the payments world, businesses expect some collateral damage, i.e. good users being blocked in the attempt to keep out fraudsters. What happens, though, when too many legitimate customers get burned? Things like chargebacks and false positives create more friction, putting rifts between businesses and customers. The consequence? Brands are losing customers as they pick other companies to do business with in search of better experiences.

To cut through the fraud noise and further understand how businesses are — or aren't — balancing fraud prevention and growth, Sift recently surveyed 500 fraud fighting professionals across North America, with responsibilities related to fraud, risk, mobile or e-commerce operations and strategies.

The report, titled Digital Trust & Safety: Aligning Security and Growth Strategies, looks at the latest fraud trends impacting payments and how criminals are becoming more sophisticated in their attacks across advancing technologies. Our findings show tension and mistrust on both sides of the fence as organizations struggle to break down the barriers between boosting revenues by meeting customer needs in personalized and innovative ways while protecting those same customers from fraud.

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday April 28, @05:46PM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Sunday April 28, @05:46PM (#835985) Homepage Journal

    Thank you, Anomylus. Great, and very smart report by Sift. Possibly the biggest little Company in the World. In the entire World. And Rupert Murdoch's amazing Wall Street Journal had a very interesting article about the folks at Sift. Who do more than anybody to catch & punish Crooks. They're doing a beautiful job, keeping our Economy very strong. Thank you Sift -- and thank you Rupert! wsj.com/articles/the-secret-trust-scores-companies-use-to-judge-us-all-11554523206 [wsj.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @06:00PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 28, @06:00PM (#835987)

    those are the real trouble here unless of course you think they are entitled to watch and have a say on what to do with your hard earned money

