When it comes to fighting fraud, especially in the payments world, businesses expect some collateral damage, i.e. good users being blocked in the attempt to keep out fraudsters. What happens, though, when too many legitimate customers get burned? Things like chargebacks and false positives create more friction, putting rifts between businesses and customers. The consequence? Brands are losing customers as they pick other companies to do business with in search of better experiences.

To cut through the fraud noise and further understand how businesses are — or aren't — balancing fraud prevention and growth, Sift recently surveyed 500 fraud fighting professionals across North America, with responsibilities related to fraud, risk, mobile or e-commerce operations and strategies.

The report, titled Digital Trust & Safety: Aligning Security and Growth Strategies, looks at the latest fraud trends impacting payments and how criminals are becoming more sophisticated in their attacks across advancing technologies. Our findings show tension and mistrust on both sides of the fence as organizations struggle to break down the barriers between boosting revenues by meeting customer needs in personalized and innovative ways while protecting those same customers from fraud.