Sea Hero Quest was built as a way to identify people who might be at risk of Alzheimer's but who aren't yet suffering any major symptoms of the disease and according to a study recently published in the journal PNAS, it seems the game is effective.

In Sea Hero Quest, which is a VR game, players have to navigate and control a virtual boat. They are given a map and shown checkpoints, then the map is taken away and players must navigate to these checkpoints in the game world without the map.