19/04/28/006243 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 28, @03:39PM
from the twisted dept.
from the twisted dept.
Video display of micro robots performing tasks showing their possible usefulness in medical procedures.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7lXymxsdhw
The so called robots are tiny magnets glued together in a resin, organized in such a way that changes in the magnetic field around them makes them move in a predetermined way, allowing their controller to perform complex tasks in the micro scale. Video by Derek Muller (AKA Veritasium), displaying the work of Dr. Eric Diller, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Toronto.
Tiny Robots Activated by Magnetic Fields May be Used in Future Biomedical Procedures | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.