Video display of micro robots performing tasks showing their possible usefulness in medical procedures.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7lXymxsdhw

The so called robots are tiny magnets glued together in a resin, organized in such a way that changes in the magnetic field around them makes them move in a predetermined way, allowing their controller to perform complex tasks in the micro scale. Video by Derek Muller (AKA Veritasium), displaying the work of Dr. Eric Diller, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Toronto.