Apple Watch wearers and fitness enthusiasts were ecstatic when Apple Watch Series 4 came out with a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor that detects irregular heart rate. And rightfully so -- early detection of atrial fibrillation (AFib) could prevent a serious medical event.

Now, a tiny smartphone accessory from life sciences company AliveCor goes two steps further: The KardiaMobile EKG Monitor detects tachycardia (unusually high heart rate) and bradycardia (unusually low heart rate).

[...] Tachycardia and bradycardia aren't often anything to worry about -- many people experience a low heart rate during sleep and daily stress can cause a high heart rate. But sometimes, these heart arrhythmias can be indicative of severe anxiety, heart disease, thyroid conditions or other health complications.

"No other consumer ECG device in the world can tell you more about your heart than KardiaMobile," said Ira Bahr, AliveCor CEO, in a statement. "Until today, patients have been frustrated when devices label their ECG reading as 'unclassified' or 'inconclusive.'"

AliveCor's device has the potential to reduce those unclassified and inconclusive readings. However, even AliveCor points out that your KardiaMobile EKG readings shouldn't replace conversations with your doctor. Rather, you should use the KardiaMobile readings to inform those conversations.