Two major banking groups have apologised after some customers struggled to access their online accounts at the start of the new working week.

Some customers with Lloyds Banking Group, which includes Halifax, had issues with internet and mobile banking services on Monday morning.

And NatWest/RBS said a small number of customers may have experienced problems logging into online and mobile banking for a short period on Monday morning.

Both banking groups said services were later running as normal. The groups haven't yet revealed exactly what caused the outage.