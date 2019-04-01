The authors are calling on national and local governments to set targets for the proportion of trips made on foot, by bicycle and by public transport, including national targets of:

Doubling the proportion of trips walked to 25 per cent by 2050.

Doubling the proportion of cycling trips in each of the next decades, with the ultimate goal of 15 per cent of all trips being on bicycles by 2050.

Increasing the proportion of all trips by public transport to 15 per cent by 2050.

The report's authors further recommend: