from the bipedal-locomotion dept.
The authors are calling on national and local governments to set targets for the proportion of trips made on foot, by bicycle and by public transport, including national targets of:
- Doubling the proportion of trips walked to 25 per cent by 2050.
- Doubling the proportion of cycling trips in each of the next decades, with the ultimate goal of 15 per cent of all trips being on bicycles by 2050.
- Increasing the proportion of all trips by public transport to 15 per cent by 2050.
The report's authors further recommend:
- The government develop a national promotion and education campaign to persuade people to walk or cycle to schools and work-places
- That investment is made in liveable cities and creating urban environments designed for people, rather than cars
- That new regulations are introduced to make walking and cycling safer
The report prominently cites health concerns as a key reason to not drive, because people need to exercise more. Is it a tacit acknowledgement of electric vehicles' (EVs) imminent takeover of global car fleets?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday April 30, @01:42AM (1 child)
Public transport to places I want to go. 2+ hours each way, for a 30 minute drive in rush hour, 15 minutes otherwise.
Ride my bike to my health club. 2.5 miles each way, 1.5 miles on 45 MPH roads with no bike lanes giving a life expectancy of 6 months before getting creamed by some dipshit eating a donut/applying makeup/texting/yawning.
There's a very good reason why I drive everywhere, and raising gas taxes and/or adding toll roads won't change me.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday April 30, @02:16AM
Yea it will. You won't be able to afford driving to your health club, so instead you stay home eating donuts that you ordered via Amazon Instant Eats, or whatever, that you didn't think twice about ordering because it had drone dropped "free shipping" while those buying even microscopic items from anyone else have to pay a bazillion dollars shipping in order to essentially subsidize the big companies low/free shipping.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @01:52AM (1 child)
There is always some power grab and or money making scheme behind stuff like this. Just look at how they needed to spy on everone's internet activity to "protect the children", but then drop cases against pedophiles rather than reveal their methods. There is always some BS excuse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @02:06AM
https://surveillancevalley.com/blog/yes-the-internet-was-always-intended-to-spy-on-us [surveillancevalley.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 30, @01:54AM (1 child)
In the past couple decades, Arkansas has worked steadily to eliminate smaller school districts. Little villages that had their own schools and school districts have been closed down. Meaning, where almost every child in the school walked to school every morning, is now bused miles away to a more "acceptable" indoctrination mill. Of course, Arkansas is not alone. Many states consolidated school districts decades before.
Shopping malls, everywhere. The downtown districts, with their diversity of shopping choices have long been dead in most cities. Even the relatively small city I grew up in was near dead by the time I graduated high school. Westgate Mall, Eastgate Mall, both outside of town, and Town Mall, located right in the center of town, closed up nearly half of the downtown business. Town Mall could still be walked to by most city residents, but city cops and mall security looked at you funny for walking in.
Consolidation of medical services and facilities into a single huge hospital means that few people are in walking distance of emergency services. Today, I don't think anyone walks into a hospital or clinic.
That doesn't even begin to consider places of employment. Zoning laws place your work place miles from your residential areas in most cases.
We've built our infrastructure to require vehicles of some sort - and public transportation is still "vehicles". Walking and biking are near impossible in much of the country.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @01:59AM
Not to mention parents dropping off and picking up their little snowflakes at school instead of letting them ride the bus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @02:10AM (1 child)
Down here in the tropics, you try walking under the 90% humidity 40 Celsius sun.
Public transport? Sure if you don't mind unreliable waiting times under the heat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @02:23AM
Who let the tropicalites in here? Next, we'll have squids, octopi, and cetaceans signing up here!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @02:22AM (1 child)
On a hot day, biking to work, you need to bring a change of clothes. That means you need a place to change, maybe even shower. If dress-code is slacks and shirt, you can't carry that in a bag, it gets wrinkled so now you need a locker at work (or you own private office). Finally, there is the image factor, do you really want to run into your boss in your bike clothes on the elevator?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 30, @02:24AM
Don't ride your bike in the elevator, and you probably won't run into your boss on the elevator.
