from the chain-things-up dept.
Submitted via IRC for ErnestTBass
When railroad tracks were first laid across the western U.S., there were eight different gauges all competing to dominate the industry – making a nationwide, unified rail system impossible; it took an act of Congress in 1863 to force the adoption of an industry standard gauge of 4-ft., 8-1⁄2 inches.
FedEx CIO Rob Carter believes the same kind of thing needs to happen for blockchain to achieve widespread enterprise adoption.
While the promise of blockchain to create a more efficient, secure and open platform for ecommerce can be realized using a proprietary platform, it won't be a global solution for whole industries now hampered by a myriad of technical and regulatory hurdles. Instead, a platform based on open-source software and industry standards will be needed to ensure process transparency and no one entity profits from the technology over others.
"I think we're in the state where we're duking it out for the dominant design," Carter said during a CIO panel discussion at the Blockchain Global Revolution Conference here. "We're not an organization that pushes for more regulatory control, but there are times regulatory mandates and pushes can be incredibly helpful."
Source: https://www.computerworld.com/article/3391070/fedex-cio-its-time-to-mandate-blockchain-for-international-shipping.html
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @12:12AM (2 children)
How helpful is the gross cpu power to do? Makes package move faster how? Why not 1d and 2d scan codes? Why not RFID? It is fully touch free and omi directional.
Why not first fix taxing and addresses. They are one on n the same. One controls the other make the transport industry be the final and correcthandler then that is off everyone’s back.
Blockchain? What is the question it is trying to solve??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @12:26AM
Custom clearance... Replacing the paperwork with a tamper proof ledger
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @12:27AM
Monorail!