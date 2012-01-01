Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Evidence Found of Buckyballs in the Interstellar Medium

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 30, @04:41AM   Printer-friendly
from the having-a-ball-with-science dept.
Science

takyon writes:

The Hubble Space Telescope Has Just Found Solid Evidence of Interstellar Buckyballs

In the bewildering quagmire that is the gas between the stars, the Hubble Space Telescope has identified evidence of ionised buckminsterfullerene, the carbon molecule known colloquially as "buckyballs".

Containing 60 carbon atoms arranged in a soccer ball shape, buckminsterfullerene (C60) occurs naturally here on Earth - in soot. But in 2010, it was also detected in a nebula; in 2012 [open, DOI: 10.1111/j.1745-3933.2012.01213.x] [DX], it was found in gas orbiting a star. Now we have the strongest evidence yet that it's also floating in the interstellar medium - the sparse, tenuous gas between the stars.

"Combined with prior, ground-based observations .. our Hubble Space Telescope spectra place the detection of interstellar [buckminsterfullerene] beyond reasonable doubt," the researchers wrote in their paper [open, DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ab14e5] [DX].

Buckminsterfullerene.

Original Submission


«  Nubia Adds an Internal Fan to a "Gaming Smartphone"
Evidence Found of Buckyballs in the Interstellar Medium | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @04:43AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @04:43AM (#836533)

    "During experiments aimed at understanding the mechanisms by
    which long-chain carbon molecules are formed in interstellar space
    and circumstellar shells, graphite has been vaporized by laser
    irradiation, producing a remarkably stable cluster consisting of
    60 carbon atoms."

(1)