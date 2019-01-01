from the have-you-ever-seen-a-single-mump? dept.
Kami Altenberg Schaal has been a professional nurse for 22 years. She is pro-vaccine. She gets the flu shot every year as a requirement for her employment, and she vaccinates her family.
[...] Her entire family has been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, and yet 4 out of 5 members of her family came down with the mumps. Her daughter is a freshman in college, and got the mumps from school.
[...] She isolated her daughter for 5 days ("I know how to isolate a patient, I'm a nurse"), and reported her case to the department of health.
All the members of her family also got booster shots of the MMR vaccine.
17 days after her daughter's exposure, her husband and son woke up with mumps.
After notifying the health department, Kami notified her son's school district as well.
What happened next was apparently something she had not anticipated. Even though her family was fully vaccinated and she followed all the proper medical protocols for dealing with the mumps, many people in her community began to blame her, including some of her medical colleagues, for not vaccinating their children (even though she had!)
[...] Finally, Kami herself woke up with the mumps. She had been tested and was supposedly immune. She had taken the booster. But she ended up getting the mumps anyway.
[...] The department of health nurse was required to send out another letter to the school district, so Kami asked the nurse if she could "put the truth" in the letter to the school district that her son was vaccinated, because she feared being blamed in error, once again, for not vaccinating her children.
The nurse allegedly replied "no."
They will not put that in a letter, because it could give the anti-vaxx movement some fodder.
So they would not protect my family by saying we did the right things, so I had to protect my family. I'm the one who has to defend my family.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2019/pro-vaccine-nurse-of-22-years-defends-her-family-after-mumps-outbreak-among-her-fully-vaccinated-family-as-she-was-wrongly-accused-of-not-vaccinating/
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday April 30, @08:05AM
I am totally pro-vaccine. Rabid folk on the pro-vaccine side do forget that vaccines are *not* 100%. Immune systems react differently, diseases adapt, there are all sort of reasons why vaccines cannot provide perfect protection.
Just as a rather extreme example: I was vaccinated as a kid, and I had the mumps twice. The doctor the second time was convinced that the first time was a misdiagnosis, but the symptoms are kind of unmissable, especially for the person living through them...
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday April 30, @08:11AM
Vaccinations are close to, but not 100%, effective. I just got my second MMR jab as an adult about 3 weeks ago, as previous titers showed immunity to mumps and rubella but not measles. The nurse says they don't check for immunity after the second one as an adult as that usually does it, but I may just be one of those weirdos who doesn't have the vaccine "take."
There is no sense in hiding the truth. Yes, the anti-vax nutters will jump all over any information saying they things aren't 100% but in the long run less than they would over a "cover-up." This was a bad idea from the start.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday April 30, @08:12AM
The vaccinations are so important. This is really going around now. They have to get their shots!!!!
