Alphabet Inc. reported first-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates and sparked fears that advertisers are shifting some spending to digital rivals.

Shares of Google's parent company were down 7.8 percent during pre-market trading in New York Tuesday. The stock closed at a record $1,296.20 on Monday shortly before its earnings were published.

Sales came in at $29.5 billion, excluding payments to distribution partners, Alphabet said in a statement on Monday. Wall Street was looking for $30.04 billion, according to the average of analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.