Alphabet Inc. reported first-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates and sparked fears that advertisers are shifting some spending to digital rivals.
Shares of Google's parent company were down 7.8 percent during pre-market trading in New York Tuesday. The stock closed at a record $1,296.20 on Monday shortly before its earnings were published.
Sales came in at $29.5 billion, excluding payments to distribution partners, Alphabet said in a statement on Monday. Wall Street was looking for $30.04 billion, according to the average of analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Lookout, Google, there are many other peeping toms who want a turn looking at our data.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @05:13PM
Google is the love child of the movies, "Blow" and "The Wolf of Wall Street
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @05:39PM
Good