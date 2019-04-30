Stories
Google Continues Slump After Ad Revenue Growth Slows

posted by takyon on Tuesday April 30, @05:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the eyeball-bubble dept.
Business Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

Bloomberg:

Alphabet Inc. reported first-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates and sparked fears that advertisers are shifting some spending to digital rivals.

Shares of Google's parent company were down 7.8 percent during pre-market trading in New York Tuesday. The stock closed at a record $1,296.20 on Monday shortly before its earnings were published.

Sales came in at $29.5 billion, excluding payments to distribution partners, Alphabet said in a statement on Monday. Wall Street was looking for $30.04 billion, according to the average of analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Lookout, Google, there are many other peeping toms who want a turn looking at our data.

See also: Alphabet had more than $70 billion in market cap wiped out, and it's blaming YouTube

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @05:13PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @05:13PM (#836775)

    Google is the love child of the movies, "Blow" and "The Wolf of Wall Street

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @05:39PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @05:39PM (#836779)

    Good

