from the It-plays-for-sure-dept dept.
Microsoft is gearing up to release the next version of the XBox with the key feature of the latest release is that the new XBox won't have a disc drive. While this may reduce the cost of each unit for Microsoft some buyers may regret the absence of the disc player given that many homes no longer have a standalone disc player relying on the games console for playing DVDs.
Perhaps this is a gift from Microsoft to Netflix introducing a new raft of customers looking for online content delivery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @08:38PM
Another in your ass. Then switch. Still better than Micro$oft news.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 30, @08:43PM
It's the same physical box, minus the optical drive. Discount for losing the convenience is a $50 MSRP drop.
Consoles with the drive have a lower usual-price. Stores will not be rushing to sell a console with no game attachments. Customers with limited internet will not rush to buy a 40GB-download-per-AAA-game system (they already scream at 10G day-one "patches").
This is pretty silly. We live in the future, and the future sucks.