Microsoft is gearing up to release the next version of the XBox with the key feature of the latest release is that the new XBox won't have a disc drive. While this may reduce the cost of each unit for Microsoft some buyers may regret the absence of the disc player given that many homes no longer have a standalone disc player relying on the games console for playing DVDs.

Perhaps this is a gift from Microsoft to Netflix introducing a new raft of customers looking for online content delivery.