Microsoft to release an XBox without a disc drive

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 30, @08:23PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Microsoft is gearing up to release the next version of the XBox with the key feature of the latest release is that the new XBox won't have a disc drive. While this may reduce the cost of each unit for Microsoft some buyers may regret the absence of the disc player given that many homes no longer have a standalone disc player relying on the games console for playing DVDs.

Perhaps this is a gift from Microsoft to Netflix introducing a new raft of customers looking for online content delivery.

  Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @08:38PM

    Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @08:38PM

  bob_super on Tuesday April 30, @08:43PM

    bob_super on Tuesday April 30, @08:43PM

    It's the same physical box, minus the optical drive. Discount for losing the convenience is a $50 MSRP drop.
    Consoles with the drive have a lower usual-price. Stores will not be rushing to sell a console with no game attachments. Customers with limited internet will not rush to buy a 40GB-download-per-AAA-game system (they already scream at 10G day-one "patches").

    This is pretty silly. We live in the future, and the future sucks.

